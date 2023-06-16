Defending Champion Matt Fitzpatrick Makes Third Hole-In-One Of 2023 US Open

We're not even at the halfway stage of the 2023 US Open and Los Angeles Country Club has already coughed up three holes-in-one. Mattieu Pavon made the first on day one and was followed in by Sam Burns in similar fashion, with Matt Fitzpatrick now getting in on the action.

The defending champion laboured to a one-over 71 on Thursday at LACC on an incredible day of scoring that saw Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equal the lowest round in Major championship history, but got back under par after acing the short par-3 15th.

The Englishman was level for his round when he hit the shot of the day so far on the 115-yard hole that can be set up to play even shorter given the size of the tee and shape of the green.

Ahead of the tournament, Fitzpatrick spoke of the unique challenge it can pose but he certainly made it look easy on Friday in Hollywood as he landed the first hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career and 51st in US Open history. He will be hoping that kickstarts his defence of the title he won in such thrilling fashion last year at The Country Club.

Fitzpatrick trailed by nine coming into day two and will need to find a few more birdies to vault himself back into contention over the weekend. More shots like that will certainly help. Check it out below:

Watch: Matt Fitzpatrick's hole-in-one

🚨 DEFENDING CHAMPION ACE ALERT 🚨@MattFitz94 joins the #USOpen hole-in-one party! pic.twitter.com/x6q3nll62CJune 16, 2023 See more

In making a hole-in-one this year to go with his win last year, Fitzpatrick joins illustrious company. According to stats guru Justin Ray, Gary Player is the only other non-American player before him to achieve that rare double in the tournament's 128-year history.