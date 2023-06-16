Dustin Johnson Ties Tiger Woods' Major Record At US Open
After yesterday's opening-round 64, DJ sits alongside the great Tiger Woods
Dustin Johnson may have just the two Major titles compared to Tiger Woods’ 15, but after yesterday’s opening round of 64 at the US Open, the 2016 champion did move alongside the great man for rounds of 65 or better at Majors.
After the LIV golfer, who also won The Masters in 2020, carded a classy 64 at The Los Angeles Country Club to position himself just two shots off the lead, he made it ten rounds of 65 or better at Major Championships.
With three rounds left to play at the 123rd US Open – and with scoring conditions seemingly set to stay fairly favourable – Johnson may well end the week leading that particularly record, especially given injured Woods isn't playing. Both players have shot plenty of 65s or better during their stellar careers, but rounds in the mid sixties at the game’s big four events are hard to come by.
“I just try to shoot as low as I can every day,” said Johnson, who’s never one to overthink matters. “What that number is at the end of the week, I have no idea. I wish I could predict that, though. That would be nice.”
Johnson’s 64 also saw him move ahead of Jack Nicklaus (9) and Rory McIlroy (8), who posted another magic number himself in the opening round, a five-under 65 that puts the Northern Irishman right in the mix.
It's a record neither player is likely to be aware off. Both will be more focused on adding to their Major tallies. McIlroy, in particular, has had a monkey on his back for some time, with his last Major title coming at the 2014 PGA Championship.
Although the Ulsterman didn’t speak to the media after his round, Johnson was happy to share his thoughts for the weekend ahead. “I had a great practice leading into it. I've been playing pretty solid,” he added. “Obviously won in Tulsa [LIV Tour] a few weeks ago. But the game has been trending in the right direction, and obviously I feel really comfortable over the golf ball right now.”
Should Johnson add to his joint-record of 65s or better at Majors and beat one of Woods' many records this weekend, it’s sure to put him right into contention for a third Major title.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
