LACC's Par-3 15th To Become Shortest Hole In US Open History

More history is set to be made on Saturday at the 2023 US Open.

We have already seen two players beat the previous best round ever recorded in the US Open, while Rickie Fowler equalled the low 36-hole total.

Now another record has been broken during the third round after the USGA decided to set up the par-3 15th at Los Angeles Country Club to play just 81 yards. That makes it the shortest hole in modern US Open history, eclipsing the seventh at Pebble Beach that played 92 yards in the final round of the 2010 tournament.

The par-3s garnered a lot of attention in the build-up to the third men's Major of the year. At 290 yards, the 11th grabbed the early headlines for obvious reasons, but it was the 15th that was full of the most intrigue.

Given the size of the tee and shape of the green it can play anything from 78 to 145 yards. On day one it yielded two holes-in-one at 124 yards and coughed up another on day two at 115 yards. However, it is likely to pose a completely different challenge at little more than 80 yards on day three, given the small landing early players will have to work with.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who aced the 15th on day two, spoke about the prospect of playing a near 80-yard par-3 ahead of his title defence.

"I think that's amazing," the Englishman said. "I would argue that stood there with a lob wedge in your hand, you're going to be a little bit more intimidated than stood there with a 3-wood in your hand. I would probably say that's pretty truthful amongst everyone in the field.

"I imagine that the target is going to be very small and you're going to have to hit a good shot. I think we need more short par-3s that are challenging, so I'm excited to see what that looks like."

Collin Morikawa was one of few to have prior knowledge of LACC having played it in the 2017 Walker Cup, and gave an insight into the challenge that awaits players on moving day.

He said: "I remember like you almost had to practice teeing up with a 60-degree lob wedge like an inch off the ground, which you never do, and just trying to try and hit it perfect, because you had to with height, with spin.

"You have like a yard and a half to land it if you want to hit a good shot. If not, you've got to play left and hopefully hit a good putt. It's frustrating because you can hit an OK shot and not get rewarded at all. Especially out here you can't land it in the rough. It's not going to bounce out. You've got to land it in the right spot.

"I just remember it was a very tough shot. I pulled it off, and I think I still had like 20 feet for birdie."