US Open Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates From Los Angeles Country Club

Matthew Fitzpatrick starts his defense of the US Open that he won in 2022 - Scottie Scheffler is one of the early starters

The Los Angeles Country Club is ready to host the 123rd US Open

The 123rd US Open starts today at Los Angeles County Club - Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion after winning his first Major in 2022 at Brookline. 

A mammoth day lies ahead with 8 hours of tee times and long rounds expected round the tricky course.

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite to win, and is in the early starters. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Jon Rahm are also well fancied. 

US OPEN 2023 HEADLINES

  • 123rd US Open to start on Thursday 
  • Being played at Los Angeles Country Club
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick is defending champion
  • Long rounds expected in tough conditions

Round one featured groups (local PDT time):

8.13am: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8.24am: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1.43pm: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

1.54pm: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

Round two featured groups (local PDT time):

8.13am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

8.24am: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

1.43pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1.54pm: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

WEATHER FORECAST

The weather at LA Country Club

The good news is that the weather is looking pleasant in LA - shouldn't be any weather delays to contend with.

TOUGH ON EVERYONE

The long course, playing time and trouble that the course is going to provide is not just going to be hard on the players. We are working on BST in the UK... long night ahead! So make sure to keep us company!

ARE YOU READY FOR THE CHALLENGE?

72 holes stand between the 156 players and one of them being crowned US Open champion for 2023. But those 72 holes are going to be a massive challenge.

