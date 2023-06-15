US Open Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates From Los Angeles Country Club

(Image credit: Copyright USGA)

The 123rd US Open starts today at Los Angeles County Club - Matthew Fitzpatrick is the defending champion after winning his first Major in 2022 at Brookline.

A mammoth day lies ahead with 8 hours of tee times and long rounds expected round the tricky course.

Scottie Scheffler is the favourite to win, and is in the early starters. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Jon Rahm are also well fancied.

US OPEN 2023 HEADLINES

123rd US Open to start on Thursday

Being played at Los Angeles Country Club

Matthew Fitzpatrick is defending champion

Long rounds expected in tough conditions

US OPEN FEATURED GROUPS

Round one featured groups (local PDT time):

8.13am: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

8.24am: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1.43pm: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

1.54pm: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

Round two featured groups (local PDT time):

8.13am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau

8.24am: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

1.43pm: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1.54pm: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland