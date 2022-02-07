Harold Varner III What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2022 Saudi International winner Harold Varner III.
Harold Varner III What's In The Bag?
A man with two professional victories, Harold Varner III became the 1st African American golfer to advance to the PGA Tour via the Web.com Tour back in 2015. His two most high-profile moments as a professional so far are winning the 2022 Saudi International thanks to a 120-foot eagle putt on the last hole, and tying for second heading into the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship. He would play with eventual winner Brooks Koepka and shoot 81 to drop back down the leaderboard. Let's take a look inside his bag.
Harold Varner III What's In The Bag?
Driver
Titleist TSi3
We are unsure if Varner has an equipment contract with anyone at the moment because he carries such a mix and match equipment setup, with several brands represented. He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which replaced the TaylorMade SIM model he had in the bag for a long time. The TSi3 is a driver that recieved five stars from us because of the compact, pear-shaped profile and the SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, which allows players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.
- Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review
Fairways
Titleist TSi2
Varner then uses two Titleist TSi2 fairway woods, one of which has 15 degrees of loft and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX TX shaft, whilst the other has 21 degrees of loft and a Fujikura Ventus Black shaft. The TSi2 is a very popular model out on Tour because of the combination of the compact look, with surprising forgiveness. This makes it a very playable model across a variety of handicaps as well.
- Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review
Irons
Srixon ZX7
Moving on to the irons, Varner uses a set of Srixon ZX7 irons that go down from four-iron to pitching wedge. The ZX7's are the same model Brooks Koepka puts into play. The irons offer the more accomplished golfer a beautiful, compact head as well as great playability across the set. While we think the new Tour VT sole is perhaps too pronounced, the ZX7 is an excellent option for golfers seeking a soft-feeling iron that won't break the bank.
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 iron review
Wedges
Ping Glide Prototype
The American uses three Ping Glide prototype wedges at the moment and his lofts are 50, 54 and 58. This three wedge setup is very common out on Tour because it allows players to hit a variety of shots without compromising on slots higher up in the bag.
Putter
Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S
His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S putter. The White Hot OG line of putters feature the iconic insert but Odyssey found a way of bringing it into the 21st century by using urethane. This means the original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained. Varner uses an iconic shape as well, the 7, which has a fang aesthetic designed to help players line up their putts better and find the middle of the face more consistently.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
Varner also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review
Full Specs
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 shaft
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX TX shaft
7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black shaft
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) all with TrueTemper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide Prototype (50, 54, 58)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top-10 Ryder Cup Points Scorers?
Representing Europe and the USA, these 10 men have all won more than 21 Ryder Cup points. Can you name them all in three minutes?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Tom Hoge Claims First PGA Tour Title In 203rd Start
After being a PGA Tour member since 2015, Hoge finally claimed his first PGA Tour title at Pebble Beach
By Matt Cradock • Published