Harold Varner III What's In The Bag?

A man with two professional victories, Harold Varner III became the 1st African American golfer to advance to the PGA Tour via the Web.com Tour back in 2015. His two most high-profile moments as a professional so far are winning the 2022 Saudi International thanks to a 120-foot eagle putt on the last hole, and tying for second heading into the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship. He would play with eventual winner Brooks Koepka and shoot 81 to drop back down the leaderboard. Let's take a look inside his bag.

Driver

Titleist TSi3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We are unsure if Varner has an equipment contract with anyone at the moment because he carries such a mix and match equipment setup, with several brands represented. He starts with a Titleist TSi3 driver which replaced the TaylorMade SIM model he had in the bag for a long time. The TSi3 is a driver that recieved five stars from us because of the compact, pear-shaped profile and the SureFit CG Track positioned around the rear skirt, which allows players to alter their shot shape and launch characteristics.

Read our full Titleist TSi3 driver review

Fairways

Titleist TSi2

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Varner then uses two Titleist TSi2 fairway woods, one of which has 15 degrees of loft and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX TX shaft, whilst the other has 21 degrees of loft and a Fujikura Ventus Black shaft. The TSi2 is a very popular model out on Tour because of the combination of the compact look, with surprising forgiveness. This makes it a very playable model across a variety of handicaps as well.

Read our full Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood review

Irons

Srixon ZX7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the irons, Varner uses a set of Srixon ZX7 irons that go down from four-iron to pitching wedge. The ZX7's are the same model Brooks Koepka puts into play. The irons offer the more accomplished golfer a beautiful, compact head as well as great playability across the set. While we think the new Tour VT sole is perhaps too pronounced, the ZX7 is an excellent option for golfers seeking a soft-feeling iron that won't break the bank.

Read our full Srixon ZX7 iron review

Wedges

Ping Glide Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The American uses three Ping Glide prototype wedges at the moment and his lofts are 50, 54 and 58. This three wedge setup is very common out on Tour because it allows players to hit a variety of shots without compromising on slots higher up in the bag.

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S putter. The White Hot OG line of putters feature the iconic insert but Odyssey found a way of bringing it into the 21st century by using urethane. This means the original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained. Varner uses an iconic shape as well, the 7, which has a fang aesthetic designed to help players line up their putts better and find the middle of the face more consistently.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Varner also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x ball review

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 6.5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX TX shaft

7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black shaft

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-PW) all with TrueTemper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Prototype (50, 54, 58)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG 7 S

Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x