Save Up To 41% With These Online Golf Deals
With Amazon Prime Early Access well underway, we take a look at some deals elsewhere, with some great savings set to be had at Online Golf
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is perfect for finding any deals on an array of golf equipment but did you know that other outlets are also offering some superb deals, with one of them being Online Golf (opens in new tab).
Currently, there are a number of items on sale, with some huge savings set to be made on premium golf equipment. Below, we have taken a look through their sale and found our favorites, as well as the best available on the website.
Whether you are after items like the best golf watches or the best value golf balls, all these feature below plus, they are even cheaper now, with some items up to 40% off!
Spalding Tour Steel Package Set | Save 40% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £329 Now £198.90
For under £200, you can pick up this package set from Spalding, which comes with a driver, hybrid 6 iron - sand wedge, putter and golf bag. This is an incredible offer and one that we think will be snapped up incredibly quickly!
Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch | Save 41% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £169.99 Now £99.90
For under £100 you can pick up one of the best golf watches (opens in new tab) on the market, with the Bushnell iON Edge (opens in new tab) offering the ability to mark pin locations, as well as access your scorecard and stats from your round.
Cobra Golf UltraDry Pro Cart Bag | Save 32% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £219 Now £149
Save £70 on this UltraDry Cart Bag (opens in new tab) from Cobra. Featuring waterproof material and zips, it has ample storage for all of your necessities, as well as a lightweight feel for ease of use.
Stromberg Men's Weather Tech Trouser | 2 for £90 (opens in new tab)
As winter heads towards us it is always best to be prepared for the harsh conditions that lie ahead. Now, these Weather Tech Trousers from Stromberg are 2 for £90, with an array of sizes and colors available to choose from.
Garmin Approach G30 GPS | Save 37% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £269.99 Now £169.90
Save £100 on this portable golf GPS, which comes pre-loaded with 40,000 worldwide golf courses and a 2.3 inch high resolution color screen. The Garmin Approach G30 (opens in new tab) is perfect for those wanting the basics from a golf GPS that won't break the bank.
Srixon AD333 Golf Ball | Save 26% off at Online Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £27 Now £19.90
The Srixon AD333 (opens in new tab) is one of the most recognized golf balls on the market and now you can pick them up for under £20 for a dozen, a superb 26% saving perfect for the upcoming winter conditions.
