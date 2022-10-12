Save Up To 41% With These Online Golf Deals

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is perfect for finding any deals on an array of golf equipment but did you know that other outlets are also offering some superb deals, with one of them being Online Golf (opens in new tab).

Currently, there are a number of items on sale, with some huge savings set to be made on premium golf equipment. Below, we have taken a look through their sale and found our favorites, as well as the best available on the website.

Whether you are after items like the best golf watches or the best value golf balls, all these feature below plus, they are even cheaper now, with some items up to 40% off!

(opens in new tab) Spalding Tour Steel Package Set | Save 40% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £329 Now £198.90 For under £200, you can pick up this package set from Spalding, which comes with a driver, hybrid 6 iron - sand wedge, putter and golf bag. This is an incredible offer and one that we think will be snapped up incredibly quickly!

(opens in new tab) Cobra Golf UltraDry Pro Cart Bag | Save 32% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £219 Now £149 Save £70 on this UltraDry Cart Bag (opens in new tab) from Cobra. Featuring waterproof material and zips, it has ample storage for all of your necessities, as well as a lightweight feel for ease of use.

(opens in new tab) Stromberg Men's Weather Tech Trouser | 2 for £90 (opens in new tab) As winter heads towards us it is always best to be prepared for the harsh conditions that lie ahead. Now, these Weather Tech Trousers from Stromberg are 2 for £90, with an array of sizes and colors available to choose from.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Approach G30 GPS | Save 37% at Online Golf (opens in new tab)

Was £269.99 Now £169.90 Save £100 on this portable golf GPS, which comes pre-loaded with 40,000 worldwide golf courses and a 2.3 inch high resolution color screen. The Garmin Approach G30 (opens in new tab) is perfect for those wanting the basics from a golf GPS that won't break the bank.