Ping Completes 2024 Iron Line Up With Two New Models
Ping is releasing two new iron models aimed at different players to join the Blueprint T and Blueprint S in the form of the i530 and the G730
When the company that has brought us some of the most successful and best iron franchises in history releases new iron products, the golf world sits up and takes note.
Today sees the release of two new models aimed at becoming among the best Ping irons but at different areas of the market. The Ping i530 will sit in the player's distance irons category with its more blade-like shaping and dimensions, whereas the new Ping G730 targets the higher handicap player looking for launch, speed, and above all forgiveness. Let’s take a deeper dive…
Ping i530 Iron
The i530 iron will replace the i525 iron and is targeting golfers in search of more distance who desire the look and dimensions of a traditional blade. It is a premium iron model engineered to deliver higher ball speeds alongside precision.
WATCH: Joe Ferguson tests and compares the latest low handicap irons in 2024
“The continued popularity of distance irons has been an interesting and fun challenge for our engineers, especially in the players category where there is such an emphasis on the look of the iron,” said John K. Solheim, Ping CEO & President.
“In the case of the i530 iron, we’ve developed a stunning design that delivers significant distance gains through its innovative face technology along with the added benefit of control. We refer to it as a ‘playable distance’ iron. It appeals to the golfer whose primary goal is more distance who also relies on the precision of a player-style iron. That means longer iron shots with the consistency and predictability to stop the ball closer to the hole.”
The distance gains of the i530 come from an internal weight pad that provides a deeper and thinner face-to-sole transition, ensuring more face flexing and pushing mass down to lower the centre of gravity for more ball speed. Ping has also forged a flexible maraging steel face that is welded to a hollow body which has polymer applied behind the face to improve sound and support the face flexion.
As with most of the Ping range, three loft configurations (Standard, Power, and Retro) are available to tune in your flight requirements.
Admirers of the best golf blade irons will enjoy the thin top line, narrow sole and shallow face height. The i530’s clean, premium look features a new machining technique that thins the back wall of the hollow-body design, saving weight to increase forgiveness and tighten dispersion for greater accuracy along with the added distance. Precision-milled MicroMax grooves combine with the hydropearl chrome 2.0 finish to ensure consistent launch and spin from all conditions. The UK RRP will be £190 per club with stock steel shaft; £200 per club with stock graphite shaft
Ping G730 Iron
In addition to the i530, Ping has launched a distance iron offering high launch and maximum forgiveness iron in the form of the G730.
“The G730 irons are engineered for golfers who can benefit from more distance and a higher level of forgiveness and consistency to shoot lower scores,” said John K. Solheim, Ping CEO & President. “The new G730 brings them all that in an easy-to-hit, confidence-inspiring design. It’s the longest and most forgiving iron in our current lineup and is a great solution to help maximise the performance of a lot of golfers. We’re excited to bring them an iron that’s engineered to make the game easier and more enjoyable.”
Ping's main target with G730 was providing ultimate ball speed across the entire face to help shots fly further and higher for less competent ball strikers. A new heat treatment to the steel has allowed the engineers to thin out the new larger face of the G730 which allows it to flex more creating significant ball speed gains.
The larger face expands the hitting surface, giving more hittable surface area and making it one of the most forgiving irons on the market. The PurFlex cavity badge, something we saw on the G430 irons with multiple flex zones, helps control face bending while enhancing feel and producing a powerful sound. A wider sole along with a larger head has boosted to MOI of the G730 and facilitated a lower CG location to help with the launch.
There is slightly more offset in the cavity-back design, which will no doubt appeal to the slicers out there looking for the best game improvement irons. Ping’s excellent Hydropearl Chrome 2.0 finish helps ensure consistent launch results from varying conditions.
To increase distance but also optimize gaps to best fit the golfer, the standard lofts are custom-engineered to provide set configurations that maximize performance throughout the bag. The four wedges in the set go up to 56° and feature machined faces and grooves for added control. The option of Power (stronger) and Retro (weaker) spec lofts allows further customization options. The UK RRP will be £180 per club with stock steel shaft; £190 per club with stock graphite shaft
Samples are arriving with us very shortly, so look out for the full in-depth reviews coming very soon to Golf Monthly.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 54 and 60 degree - Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
-
-
'One Of The Common Myths Is That We Don’t Hit The Same Shots, Or We Can’t Hit The Same Shots' - Solheim Cup Star Linn Grant On How Female Pros Are Perceived
We caught up with LPGA player Linn Grant who shares her wider thoughts on the game, mental focus and eying the Majors
By Genelle Aldred Published
-
#InspireInclusion – Why This Year’s Theme For International Women’s Day Resonates With Golf Like Never Before
To coincide with International Women's Day, we take a look at how golf is driving inclusivity
By Alison Root Published
-
Could This Unorthodox New Putter Grip Reverse Your Putting Problems?
Golf Pride has introduced the new Reverse Taper putter grip family. Here's everything you need to know...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This 55-Year Old Putter Went Up Against Today's £400 Equivalent. Here's What Happened...
Joe Ferguson rewinds the clock to test the putter that changed the course of history and see if it still performs to a high level
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Should I Use A 5-Wood or 3-Hybrid?
Unsure on if you should choose a 5-wood or 3-hybrid? We break down the strengths and weaknesses of each type of club
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Do You Really Need A Lob Wedge?
Does a lob wedge hinder your game more than improve it? Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath shares his thoughts
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Is This $13 Training Aid The Secret Behind Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Striking Dominance?
PGA Pro and Golf Monthly staff writer Joe Ferguson examines how a unique practice club could be the secret behind Scottie Scheffler's dominant ball striking
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Ways To Personalise Your Golf Gear
Looking for ways to add some flair into your golf equipment? It's easier than you think...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
5 Signs You Need New Golf Clubs
Has your equipment seen better days and is holding you back? These are five signs that your gear might need an upgrade
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
How Can You Revive Old Clubs?
Top tips on how to clean and revive your golf clubs so you fetch the best possible price
By Michael Weston Published