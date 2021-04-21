Wilson has launched its 2021 bag range of feature-packed cart and carry models designed to be a practical, lightweight and affordable way to transport golf clubs.

Wilson Launches 2021 Cart And Carry Bag Range

Wilson Golf has launched its 2021 bag range with a mixture of cart and carry models totalling seven different styles in 32 possible colour combinations for men and women golfers across the world.

The seven designs in the 2021 lineup are the Eco carry bag; Exo II cart and carry bag; DryTech cart and carry bag; Pro Tour cart bag; Feather carry bag; iLock cart bag and the QS carry bag.

Headlining the 2021 range is the new Eco carry bag (RRP £109), made from more than 50 recycled plastic water bottles.

In addition to this, each Eco carry bag is made with a production method that uses less energy than using new material, reduces CO2 emissions and keeps plastic out of landfills.

The Eco carry bag is super-lightweight – weighing just 1.9kg – and features a five-way padded top with two full length dividers and an integrated handle for an easy carry.

The fully adjustable shoulder straps make for a comfortable carrying position and the premium YKK zippers protects the six pockets on the bag.

Wilson have two bags available in both a cart and carry bag variant and these are the DryTech II and the popular EXO II.

The carry version of the DryTech II (RRP £185) features lightweight and durable fabrics, heat-sealed seams and waterproof zippers to keep gear and valuables dry in whatever weather conditions golfers may face.

It also features a base that will fit well on trolleys – a great option if you want a bag you can carry or use on a cart conveniently – as well as a six-way top, three full-length dividers and weighs just 2kg.

The cart version of the DryTech II (RRP £220) features the same technology and materials as the carry version, but comes with a 14-way top and an extra garment storage pocket on the side.

The popular Exo bag also comes in a carry and cart option.

The carry option of the Exo (RRP £160) is Wilson’s premium model that features five divided club sections; a non-skid base; 3D foam padded strap; and seven spacious pockets.

The cart version of the Exo (RRP £160) features nine pockets and 14 full-length dividers to ensure easy club organisation with an enlarged putter well to accommodate putters with larger grips.

Wilson has also offered two featherweight carry bags in its 2021 range, the Feather carry bag (RRP £90) and the QS carry bag (RRP £80).

The Feather weighs just 1.7kg and feature a quick and smooth integrated stand activation; a padded strap; six pockets; a 5-way top; and two full-length dividers.

At 1.4kg the Wilson QS carry bag is the lightest in its 2021 range. It is a quiver-style bag and its ideal if you’re looking to get out on to the course quickly with half a set.

It features a 3-way top with full length dividers, offers four pockets and a four-point ergonomic strap for easy of carrying.

Finally in Wilson’s 2021 bag range are two cart bag offerings, the iLock cart bag (RRP £185) and the Pro Tour cart bag (RRP £399).

The iLock is made from a water resistant fabric – although there is a non-rain resistant version RRP £145 – and secures each club in its own section for added protection for your clubs.

There are nine iron holders, four protected dividers for woods, and an oversized putter section so each club has its own protected and individual section.

The iLock is fully seam-sealed to keep the elements out and additional features include an umbrella holder at the back, a padded strap, a rain hood and seven pockets.

Finally, the new Wilson Tour Pro cart bag delivers convenience, function and design in the standout Wilson red and white colours.

Inspired by feedback from Tour pros and their caddies, the Pro Tour bag features a 6-way top with strong mesh wrap shaft protection and two integrated side handles.

A 10″ round base provides a comfortable fit on trolleys and eight large storage pockets include a detachable front segment ensuring every bit of gear can be taken on course if needed.

All bags in the Wilson 2021 range are available to purchase now from retailers.