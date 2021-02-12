We take a look inside the bag of big-hitting South African Wilco Nienaber.

Wilco Nienaber What’s In The Bag?

A rising star in South African golf, Wilco Nienaber has moved through the ranks of professional golf quickly over the past few years. Additionally he has become synonymous with unbelievably long hitting despite what appears to be quite a slender frame.

For example the video below of him hitting a 439-yard drive in South Africa went viral.

But what clubs does he play? Let’s take a look below.

Nienaber is currently signed to Ping and plays a full bag of equipment made by the brand. He signed in 2019 and said at the time; “Joining the Ping staff is a true honour for me. The engineering that goes into designing every club and the custom fitting is something that I have long admired and benefited from as an amateur. Ping equipment gives me the confidence to go out there and play my best golf.”

Starting at the top of the bag he uses a Ping G425 LST driver which he uses to great effect, launching the ball well over 300 yards consistently.

He then carries one Ping G425 Max fairway wood too.

Shifting to the irons, Nienaber uses a Ping i210 four-iron, and the rest of them are Ping Blueprints. They go from five-iron down to pitching wedge.

Moving to the wedges, he uses three Ping Glide Forged models with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. All of them, along with his irons, have Dynamic Gold shafts.

His final club in the bag is a Ping PLD Anser prototype putter.

We then believe he uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball but we are yet to confirm this for certain.

Driver: Ping G425 LST,

Fairway-wood: Ping G425 Max

Irons: Ping i210 (4), Ping Blueprint (5-PW), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Golf S400 shafts

Putter: Ping PLD Anser Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 but yet to be confirmed