Shot Scope has now tracked more than 100 million golf shots

Shot Scope Surpasses 100 Million Tracked Golf Shots

Shot Scope has surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million golf shots tracked using its performance tracking golf watches.

David Hunter, CEO of Shot Scope, commented: “This incredible milestone is testament to the rapid development and understanding of the performance tracking category.

“With greater knowledge, golfers are able to make more informed decisions out on the course, and we are proud to say that so far, our technology has helped golfers, on average, improve their handicap by over three strokes.

“By analysing the data collected from all 100 million shots, we have been able to identify five key themes and findings that we are confident will help amateur golfers to continue lowering their scores.”

Related: Best golf shot tracking apps and devices

Having measured over 100 million shots, Shot Scope has a huge amount of data to help golfers play better.

Here are five key points for golfers to consider…

We should all take more club when approaching the green

Overall, golfers miss the green short 46% of the time – so taking more club could be a simple way to find more greens in regulation.

Lower lofted clubs could be the key to improving up-and-down percentages from around the green

Typically, lower handicap players use a wide range of clubs around the greens, with a high success rate, while higher handicaps elect for their most lofted club too often. Getting the ball on the ground quicker could be an easy way to improve chipping stats.

Putting practice is key to improving scores, no matter your handicap

For higher handicap golfers, lag putting to within four feet of the hole is key, and for lower handicap golfers, improving the number of putts holed inside six feet is crucial to a good round.

Bunkers are just as hazardous as they appear

Fairway bunkers cost golfers an average of 1.4 shots per hole, and at first attempt the ball is left in a greenside bunker by a staggering 20% of golfers. Avoid them at all costs.

Finding the fairway might improve your score, but improving your approach play from the rough could unlock your best scores yet

Lower handicaps don’t his as many fairways as you might think. They are however significantly more accurate from the rough, and better when out of position than higher handicaps – so improving from those areas could lower your scores.

First introduced in 2014, Shot Scope’s performance tracking technology has helped more than 50,000 golfers improve their game by collecting round data that can be reviewed and analysed later, via either the Shot Scope app or online dashboard.

Most recently, with the advanced third iteration of Shot Scope’s flagship product, V3, users benefit from over 100 Tour-quality performance statistics and ultra-accurate GPS technology in a perfectly sized package.

Related: Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review

“Our team is passionate and driven to continue delivering game changing solutions to help golfers around the world shoot better scores,” Hunter added.