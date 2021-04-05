Let's take a dive into the bag of Colombian professional golfer Sebastian Munoz.

Sebastian Munoz What’s In The Bag?

Born in Bogota, Colombia, Sebastian Munoz turned pro in 2015 after having played four years of collegiate golf at the University of North Texas. From there he has worked his way up the golfing ladder culminating in a PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. He also made the Tour Championship in 2020 and his career seems to be going from strength to strength at the moment.

Here we have taken a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Aside from a TaylorMade fairway wood, Munoz uses a full bag of Ping clubs at the moment. His driver is a Ping G425 Max driver with 9 degrees of loft. And his fairway has changed from a Callaway model, to a TaylorMade SIM which seems to be a very popular model for players with and without a TaylorMade contract.

His long irons often change dependent on course, conditions and other factors. For example his Ping G410 Crossover goes in and out of the bag before transitioning down to a Ping i200 three-iron. The rest of his irons from four down to pitching wedge are Ping i210’s.

He carries two different models of wedge, one of which is a 50 degree Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth and the 56 and 60 degree wedges are Ping Glide 3.0’s.

His putter is a Ping Sigma 2 Valor and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

*We believe this club goes in and out of the bag

Ping G425 Max (8.5 at 9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 6.5 shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft

*Utility: Ping G410 Crossover

Irons: Ping i200 (3), Ping i210 (4-PW), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Hybrid 85X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (50), Ping Glide 3.0 (56, 60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Valor

Ball: Titleist Pro V1