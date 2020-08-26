Ryan Palmer What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Ryan Hunter Palmer.
By Sam Tremlett published
Ryan Palmer What's In The Bag?
An incredibly consistent player on the PGA Tour, Ryan Palmer flies under the radar at most golf tournaments and yet he has been a firm fixture of the world's top-100 golfers for a long time now. Let's take a look inside the bag of the four-time PGA Tour winner.
Ryan Palmer What's In The Bag?
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth Plus
At the moment Palmer has a bit of a mix-and-match golf club setup with several brands represented. Palmer has used TaylorMade drivers for a few years now moving from the M6, to the SIM, and now to the Stealth Plus.
Fairways
TaylorMade M2HL, TaylorMade SIM Max
He has moved into the SIM range in the fairway woods though. His five-wood is a SIM Max model whilst his three wood is an older M2HL.
Irons
Srixon Z 585, Srixon Z 785
From there he plays a combo set of Srixon irons. His longest iron is a Srixon Z 585 four-iron and the rest of his set are Z 785's.
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM8
Palmer then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges
Putter
Odyssey White Hot Rossie II
His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot Rossie II putter finished in red.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
He also games a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.
Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 at 9 degrees) with a Accra TourZ RPG 472 M5 shaft
3-wood: TaylorMade M2HL (15.5 degrees) with a Aldila NV 75 TX shaft
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with a Accra Axiv XE80 X shaft
Irons: Srixon Z 585 (4), Srixon Z 785 (5-PW) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts
Putter: Odyssey White Hot Rossie II with a Lamkin FlatCat grip.
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
