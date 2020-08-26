Ryan Palmer What's In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of American golfer Ryan Hunter Palmer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
An incredibly consistent player on the PGA Tour, Ryan Palmer flies under the radar at most golf tournaments and yet he has been a firm fixture of the world's top-100 golfers for a long time now. Let's take a look inside the bag of the four-time PGA Tour winner.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

ryan palmer driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the moment Palmer has a bit of a mix-and-match golf club setup with several brands represented. Palmer has used TaylorMade drivers for a few years now moving from the M6, to the SIM, and now to the Stealth Plus.  

Fairways

TaylorMade M2HL, TaylorMade SIM Max

ryan palmer fairway wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He has moved into the SIM range in the fairway woods though. His five-wood is a SIM Max model whilst his three wood is an older M2HL.

Irons

Srixon Z 585, Srixon Z 785

ryan palmer iron shot

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From there he plays a combo set of Srixon irons. His longest iron is a Srixon Z 585 four-iron and the rest of his set are Z 785's.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8

titleist vokey sm8

(Image credit: Future)

Palmer then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Rossie II

ryan palmer putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot Rossie II putter finished in red.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

titleist pro v1x ball and packaging

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He also games a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 at 9 degrees) with a Accra TourZ RPG 472 M5 shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade M2HL (15.5 degrees) with a Aldila NV 75 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with a Accra Axiv XE80 X shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 585 (4), Srixon Z 785 (5-PW) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Rossie II with a Lamkin FlatCat grip. 

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

