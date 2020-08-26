Ryan Palmer What's In The Bag?

An incredibly consistent player on the PGA Tour, Ryan Palmer flies under the radar at most golf tournaments and yet he has been a firm fixture of the world's top-100 golfers for a long time now. Let's take a look inside the bag of the four-time PGA Tour winner.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the moment Palmer has a bit of a mix-and-match golf club setup with several brands represented. Palmer has used TaylorMade drivers for a few years now moving from the M6, to the SIM, and now to the Stealth Plus.

Fairways

TaylorMade M2HL, TaylorMade SIM Max

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He has moved into the SIM range in the fairway woods though. His five-wood is a SIM Max model whilst his three wood is an older M2HL.

Irons

Srixon Z 585, Srixon Z 785

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From there he plays a combo set of Srixon irons. His longest iron is a Srixon Z 585 four-iron and the rest of his set are Z 785's.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8

(Image credit: Future)

Palmer then uses three Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Rossie II

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot Rossie II putter finished in red.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He also games a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 at 9 degrees) with a Accra TourZ RPG 472 M5 shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade M2HL (15.5 degrees) with a Aldila NV 75 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (19 degrees) with a Accra Axiv XE80 X shaft

Irons: Srixon Z 585 (4), Srixon Z 785 (5-PW) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L) all with KBS Tour 130X shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Rossie II with a Lamkin FlatCat grip.

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x