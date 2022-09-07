Kurt Kitayama What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of American Kurt Kitayama.
Kurt Kitayama has had two victories on the DP World Tour, once in Mauritius and the other came in Oman back in 2019. He has continued to rise up the world golf rankings as well. But what does the American use as a professional? We take a look here.
Kurt Kitayama What's In The Bag?
Driver
TaylorMade Stealth
Kitayama has been using TaylorMade drivers for a while now. He has slowly progressed through each new model from the M5, to the SIM, to the SIM2 and finally to the Stealth option. Interestingly he is one of very few professionals to use the regular Stealth driver instead of the Stealth Plus.
The standard model is a hugely impressive, all-round performer. The standout gain was in the consistency of ball flight and distance, especially on shots struck away from the sweetspot. The red face, matte black crown combination might put some off but we loved the striking, premium aesthetics
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Driver Review
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Stealth, TaylorMade SIM2 Max
He then carries two fairway woods from TaylorMade, the first of which is once again the standard Stealth option. We believe it is a high launch model with around 16.5 degrees of loft. He then uses a TaylorMade SIM2 Max seven-wood with around 21 degrees of loft as well.
- Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review
Irons
TaylorMade P7MC, TaylorMade P7MB
Shifting to the irons, Kitayama uses a combo set of TaylorMade's. He carries the P7MC irons as his four and five-irons, whilst the rest of his irons from six-iron down to pitching wedge are P7MB's. The latter model is the blade design whilst the former has a slight cavity back design for a touch more forgiveness.
- Read our full TaylorMade P7MC Irons Review
Wedges
TaylorMade MG3, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto
He carries three wedges, two of which are TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 models with 52 and 56 degrees of loft respectively. His 60 degree model is a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype which is a wedge we have seen in a lot of Tour players bags. They are all fitted with Dynamic Golf S400 shafts.
- Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review
Putter
Scotty Cameron T-5 Prototype
Finally his putter situation is interesting. In the past he has used models from TaylorMade, Odyssey and Scotty Cameron, and he has shown a willingness to switch between blade, mid-mallet, and mallet designs. Right now though he has a Scotty Cameron T-5 Prototype which has a similar fang shape to the model used by Justin Thomas.
Ball
TaylorMade TP5x
His ball is a TP5x model. It is a ball that recently received a five-star review from us because it does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low spinning golf ball.
- Read our full TaylorMade TP5x ball review (opens in new tab)
Full Specs
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth, 10.5 degrees with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Stealth, 16.5 degrees with Graphite Design DI 8 X shaft
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 21 degrees with Graphite Design DI 9 X shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P7MC (4-5), TaylorMade P7MB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (52, 56), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype (60) all are fitted with Dynamic Golf S400 shafts.
Putter: Scotty Cameron T-5 Prototype
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
