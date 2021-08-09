We take a look inside the bag of South African European Tour winner Erik Van Rooyen.

Erik Van Rooyen What’s In The Bag?

South African star Erik Van Rooyen has risen up the world rankings throughout his career so far, regularly getting to play in the world’s biggest events. He finally got into the PGA Tour winners’ circle in 2021 as well with a victory at the Barracuda Championship.

Here we have taken a look inside the bag of the South African golfer.

Van Rooyen uses a full bag of Callaway clubs at the moment starting with the Callaway Flash Sub Zero driver and a Mavrik Sub Zero fairway wood. They have 10.5 and 16.5 degrees of loft respectively.

His next slot in the bag changes regularly between three different models. He has occasionally put a Mavrik Sub Zero 7-wood in the bag, a Callaway Apex hybrid, or a 21-degree Callaway X Forged UT iron. Obviously this is entirely dependent on factors like golf course, conditions and so on.

He then has a Callaway Apex TCB four-iron and the rest of his irons are Callaway Apex MB’s and they go from five-iron to pitching wedge.

He has three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges in the bag along with an Odyssey Toulon San Diego putter.

His wedges have lofts of 50, 54 and 58 degrees.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Ecco shoes.

Erik Van Rooyen What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 10.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX

Fairway Wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero, 16.5 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX

*7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero, with a MCA Diamama DF 80 TX shaft

*Hybrid: Callaway Apex

*Utility Iron: Callaway X Forged UT, 21 degrees

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4), Callaway Apex MB (5-PW), KBS Tour V 120 X

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (50, 54 and 58 degrees), KBS Tour V 120 X

Putter: Odyssey Toulon San Diego

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: Ecco

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more gear news.