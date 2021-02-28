With golf returning in a month's time, now is the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a great deal in American Golf's Flash Sale.
The Best American Golf Flash Deals
Golf is set to have a huge year in 2021, with now being the perfect time to invest in new equipment, clothing, and training aids to get your game ready for the year ahead.
American Golf is one of the biggest golfing retailers and its famous Flash Deals include some belting offers for your golf game.
Here we take a look at the Flash Sale items available right now.
Stromberg Patron Hybrid Jacket –
£70.00 £44.99
The Stromberg jacket provides great thermal insulation thanks to high-stretch, soft-shell fabric side panels and arms. In addition, the mechanical stretch aids your golf swing. It is also water-repellent and stain-resistant so it can be worn all year round.
TaylorMade Tour Response 12 Ball Pack –
£39.99 £29.99
The Tour Response utilises technology that is similar to that of their famous TP5/5x golf balls. The Tour Response features a urethane cover, providing a premium feel, increased spin and added control around the greens.
PING Bradley Shorts –
£54.99 £44.99
The Ping Bradley Shorts feature an extremely simplistic design, made from material that provides plenty of stretch to benefit mobility during your golf swing. Thanks to their ‘moisture moving properties,’ the shorts are great at repelling moisture in the summer heat, causing less distraction during your game.