The pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf has announced a limited release Black Edition version of its Link device.

Arccos Golf Introduces Limited Release Black Edition Link Wearable

Arccos Golf has today launched a Black Edition of Arccos Caddie Link, the company’s wearable device that allows Arccos members to automatically capture shot data without having to carry a smartphone on the course.

The Black Edition of Arccos Caddie Link (RRP £119.99) is being manufactured in a limited batch of only 2000 units and comes in a matte-black finish to provide golfers with a sleek looking option to wear on the course.

First introduced in July 2020, Link quickly became a favourite for golfers who recognise that a data-driven approach is the quickest way to improve scores out on the course.

The ultra-lightweight device allows golfers to keep their smartphone in their golf bag, cart, or pocket when playing while the device automatically detects golf shots when connect to Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors.

Worn on a player’s belt, waistband or pocket, Link seamlessly pairs with the Arccos Caddie app and sensors to track shots in real time – including which club was used and precise GPS locations.

This then automatically transfers that data to a user’s smartphone via Bluetooth, either during or after a round.

Link is already being used by tens of thousands of Arccos Caddie members worldwide and is compatible with iPhone and Android devices.

Weighing less than 25 grams, Link has a 10 hour battery life and quickly charges via a standard micro-USB cable. Additional functionality includes the ability for a player to mark the exact hole location by simply pushing a button on the Link device when stood next to the pin.

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics.

The system includes the world’s first A.I. powered rangefinder, smart distance club averages for each club and caddie advice for any hole on earth. These combine to help golfers of all skill levels make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

