adidas No-Dye Footwear Collection Revealed

adidas has been very clear in its environmental objectives over the last few years especially when it comes to ending plastic waste.

Today the brand is going a step further by introducing the No-Dye Collection – special footwear models where the upper is made entirely with the material’s natural colorway.

This ‘no-dye’ technology works with a material’s natural color to cut out the water-thirsty part of the process – the pre-treatment phase of conventional dye techniques.

Whilst the naturally-colored fabrics do require some kind of treatment to ensure the same level of performance from the shoes, the collection still achieves an average of 60 percent of savings on water and energy.

This new design will feature on the ZX Primeblue, and ZG21 Motion shoes for both men and women.

adidas has taken the upper of the ZG21, one of the best golf shoes on the market that was first introduced in January, and re-designed it to be made in part with recycled materials.

This special No-Dye version will incorporate a textile upper made with a minimum of 50 percent recycled materials.

The line also introduces a new BOA model for men and women that features a sock-like opening for added stability.

Along with the BOA system, the shoes then have a new PerformFit Wrap – a ‘Y’ strap design that fits securely over the foot

The final model in the new collection is the ZX Primeblue.

The timeless ZX design has been part of adidas for three decades now and first came to golf in September 2020 with the ZX 8000 Golf.

The new No Dye version features a textile upper made with yarn containing a minimum of 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic, which plays into adidas’ goal of ending plastic waste.

“We’re continually evaluating ways to reduce our environmental impact when it comes to our products,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

“With this collection, we’re giving golfers another reason beyond just style and performance to feel good about the shoes they’re wearing.”

The No Dye Collection will be available worldwide on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select retailers on Friday, August 20

For more gear news, check out the Golf Monthly website.