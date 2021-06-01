The new shoe's upper is made up of 50 per cent recycled plastic and will be released June 15.

Adidas Launches Solarthon Golf Shoe

Adidas has launched a brand new golf shoe called the Solarthon that is both lightweight and comfortable, helping to keep players fresh for longer days on the course in the summer.

Inspired by the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, Adidas is releasing the Solarthon in a limited-edition grey, blue and white colourways.

The new shoe features Adidas’ Primeblue textile upper, a recycled yarn containing at least 50 per cent Parley Ocean Plastic, to help the company’s End Plastic Waste initiative.

The shoe also incorporates a full-length Boost midsole, with a spikeless Fishscale Traxion outsole that is said to provide better grip and stability on the course.

A film around the edges of the upper makes the shoe water resistant, while an external TPU heel counter ensures golfers stay locked in during both their swings and when walking the course.

“Golfers get excited this time of year because there are more hours of sunlight, which ultimately translates into the opportunity to play more of the sport they love,” said Masun Denison, global director of footwear, adidas Golf.

“We wanted to capture that excitement and eagerness to maximize their time on the course, so we created this lightweight, comfortable option to help keep them playing, even if it’s from dawn to dusk.”

Adidas will release the Solarthon in the limited-edition colourway on June 15th, with a further two new colourways set for release July 1st. It would appear this new model from adidas is one of the best golf shoes for walking on the market and we’re excited to try it out.

The two new colourways will consist of a black and gold shoe, and a grey and yellow shoe.

They will feature the same properties of the limited-edition Solarthon that utilises recycled materials, while still maintaining the performance of the golf shoe.