Adidas Launch Adicross ZX PrimeBlue Shoes

The new range of shoes are some of the most sustainable adidas has ever produced and come in three colourways.

Adidas Launch Adicross ZX PrimeBlue Shoe

Adidas has expanded its ZX line of footwear for the golf season with its new addition to the range, the adicross ZX PrimeBlue.

It follows the release of the limited edition ZX 8000 golf shoe in September last year.

The new model is now more sustainable and infuses style with performance through a unique silhouette.

The adicross ZX PrimeBlue (RRP £100) features a textile upper made with yarns containing at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.

Parlay Ocean Plastic is plastic waste which is intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines preventing it from polluting the ocean, all part of adidas’ mission to help end plastic waste.

The adicross ZX PrimeBlue also produces less leather waste by reusing cutouts and and includes adidas’ Boost midsole to ensure all-day comfort.

It also features adiwear and Traxion outsole so that players can get solid grip from multiple lies out on the course.

The adicross ZX PrimeBlue is available in three colours, Cloud White/Core Black/Orbit Indigo; Core Black/Grey One/Focus Orange and Focus Olive/Core Black/Orbit Green.

The whole range is available from today from adidas authorised retailers, adidas.com and the adidas app.