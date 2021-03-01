Take a look a the new Go-To Collection from adidas, featuring men's and women's apparel.

adidas Go-To Apparel Collection Unveiled

After recently unveiling the adicross collection, today adidas has added even further to its range of golf apparel with the new Go-To Collection.

All golfers appreciate apparel that’s wearable anywhere, whether that’s on the course or on the go. Acknowledging that, adidas has designed the Go-To line which seeks to evolve golf attire not just in terms of versatility both on and off the golf course, but also in terms of sustainability and waste.

Sitting at the top of the new collection is the Go-To Polo.

With more people of all ages picking up the sport and anticipating the trend for more versatile apparel, adidas created this polo by utilising materials and colours that give it a wear-anywhere mentality but made sure that it would still perform the way a golfer would expect.

It has a rich, cotton-like feel whilst the sportier design helps increase mobility and range of motion.

It also includes adidas’ new innovation, a flexible collar construction which allows the wearer to pull the polo over their head even when fully buttoned.

The Go-To polo is part of adidas’ Primegreen initiative. As such, it is made from 89 precent recycled content all with the aim of ending plastic waste. It is a garment that contributes to adidas’ goal of using 100 percent recycled polyester in all of its products by 2024.

The women’s Go-To Polo comes in both a short-sleeve and sleeveless option and is highlighted by an open placket construction for easy wear, and side slits for additional versatility. All of the Go-To polos offer UV 50+ sun protection.

The Collection also features 5-Pocket Trousers and Shorts, both of which offer comfort thanks to a cool, dry feel, stretch waistband and water repellent finishes. adidas also revealed the Go-To Commuter Pants too which are a more casual design with a wear anywhere aesthetic.

Finally the Collection has a women’s version of the Go-To short which has a lightweight and stretchy feel, as well as an elastic waistband. The women’s Go-To Skort also has an elastic waistband and drawcord but has inner short tights, as well as side zip pockets for tees, ball markers and all the other golf paraphernalia you may carry.

“This polo, and the Go-To Collection as a whole, is a huge positive step forward for golf fashion,” said Shaun Madigan, global director of apparel, adidas Golf.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to introduce versatile options that provide both style and function that golfers want and need, while also giving them a sense of satisfaction every time they put these pieces on before heading out to the first tee – or wherever the day takes them – that they are doing something good for the world and our environment.”