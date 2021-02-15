adidas has introduced its 2021 adicross clothing line with an emphasis on an elevated streetwear style with golf functionality.

2021 adidas adicross Collection Unveiled

adidas has introduced its 2021 Spring/Summer adicross clothing line that will be debuted by some of its top athletes at this week’s Genesis Invitational, where Adam Scott is the defending champion.

The 2021 line aims to develop the adicross line even further by designing an elevated streetwear style that is still functional for golfers everywhere, perfectly exemplified by the new adicross Retro Golf shoes.

UK Buy Now adidas adicross Retro Golf Shoes for £75 from adidas.co.uk

US Buy Now adidas adicross Retro Golf Shoes for $90 from adidas.com

The adicross clothing line was first introduced in 2017, bridging the gap between lifestyle and performance through fashion-inspired, modern silhouettes meant to be worn both on and off the course.

The 2021 Spring/Summer collection will be debuted by Adidas athletes Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Joaquin Neimann at this week’s PGA Tour event at Riviera Golf & Country Club.

UK Buy Now adidas adicross Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for £55 from adidas.co.uk

US Buy Now adidas adicross Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for $100 from adidas.com

The highlighted pieces of the new adicross line to look out for at the Genesis Invitational worn by these three athletes including two new pairs of trousers and two new polos.

Firstly, the new adicross Woven Jogger offers a comfortable trouser that give players room around the leg for mobility and is also tapered around the ankle for a modern look.

UK Buy Now adicross Woven Tracksuit Bottoms for £70 from adidas.co.uk

US Buy Now adicross Woven Pants for $110 from adidas.com

The new adicross Desert Print Polo is uniquely designed and inspired by the desert landscape. The polo features perforated fabric in the body for enhanced breathability and moisture management.

UK Buy Now adidas adicross Draw Fade Mock T-Shirt for £35 from adidas.co.uk

UK Buy Now adidas adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee for $70 from adidas.com

Additionally, the adicross Draw Fade Mock Tee, which is designed with a round neck for a sporty look, includes moisture wicking fabrics and a matte stripe graphic across the chest.

Finally, the adicross Stretch Chino offers a completely reimagined chino that has a soft cotton feel with incredible stretch thanks to a roomier leg that is slightly tapered.

Look out for all of the new Adidas looks on Tour this week as they officially launch their Spring/Summer adicross collection.