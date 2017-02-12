TaylorMade SIM2 was one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of the year. We take a closer look at which 2021 TaylorMade driver is right for your game

Which 2021 TaylorMade Driver Is Right For Your Game?

TaylorMade has been at the forefront of developing driver technology for over four decades, so the launch of SIM2 was always going to attract a lot of attention, especially given the original SIM’s wide use on Tour and popularity with club golfers.

Put straight into the bag by the likes of Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, the question is: how are they different? More importantly, what model is right for your game?

To recap, SIM gets its name from the asymmetric sole design that reduces aerodynamic drag in the last three feet of the downswing to maximise clubhead speed where it is needed most – at impact.

As the name would suggest, SIM technology is still very much a key feature, and, as was the case with the original model, there remain three heads to choose from – SIM2, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max D.

However, we’ve seen a radical design shift in terms of its construction, with TaylorMade introducing a number of new features in order to deliver more forgiveness and power.

A New Construction

One of key new technologies is called Forged Ring Construction.

You can’t miss the striking blue aluminium ring at the back of the clubhead, yet it’s not there merely to boost the shelf appeal – it unites a massive rear weight, a full carbon sole, crown and a milled back cup face to help deliver a low CG and high MOI.

SIM users will notice that the sliding weight has gone, which TaylorMade says wasn’t being utilised by the majority of golfers.

As a result, the entire sole and crown is made from carbon fibre, which is strong but also exceptionally lightweight so more weight can be kept lower in the club.

Meanwhile, engineers have milled the back of the face, which has allowed them to create a variable thickness surface to optimise where the fastest parts of the face are relative to where most golfers strike it.

For the user, this means more speed from a wider area.

Which SIM2 Driver?

Within these new technologies, there are some subtle differences between each of the three models.

The standard SIM2, used by McIlroy and Johnson, has a 16g fixed back weight and a 12 per cent larger face, which should give players more forgiveness than the original SIM.

It’s the lowest-launching, lowest-spinning option of the three and targets the faster swinger and potentially slightly better player – but it’s not the model used by all Tour pros.

With the SIM2 Max, there’s 24g of weight in the back, and, as the name implies, it provides maximum forgiveness, something PGA champion, Collin Morikawa prefers to have.

Generally speaking, it will appeal to those players who tend to utilise a little more of the clubface and want that extra bit of forgiveness.

Meanwhile, the SIM2 Max D provides a draw bias flight, something that will appeal to those with a consistent fade or who are battling a slice.

At the same time, it offers plenty of forgiveness thanks to a significantly higher MOI than was seen in the previous model, which has been achieved by pushing more weight towards the heel.

SIM2 Metalwoods Range

Completing the SIM2 line-up, there are three fairway wood options, including the more compact SIM2 Ti fairway that features a lightweight carbon construction with Zatech Titanium Face and a heavy 80g steel sole weight for a five per cent increase in MOI over its predecessor.

There’s also the larger SIM2 Max fairway and draw biased SIM2 Max D, along with SIM2 and SIM2 Max Rescues.

This means that whatever your shot patterns and whatever your most consistent misses are, there should be something in the TaylorMade metalwood line up to help you play better in 2021