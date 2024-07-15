Cheap Vs Expensive Driver Test: Can Spending Less Pay Off In 2024?

In the current somewhat unstable economic times, it is imperative that you are getting value for your money, and that particularly applies to golf equipment. But if you are going down the route of the best budget golf drivers, do you really know what you are missing out on, or are you missing out at all? I took a look at two drivers very much at opposing ends of the price spectrum in 2024, the Ping G430 Max 10K (RRP £599) and the MacGregror V-Max (RRP £129.99) to try and clear things up…

Looks

We all know that the aesthetic of our golf clubs is important to us in terms of inspiring confidence and a feeling of quality, and nowhere is that more important than with the best drivers. It would probably be fair to say that the drivers featured here would be on the fussier end of the looks scale, with both having quite a lot to occupy the eye when down in the playing position.

Firstly the Ping G430 Max 10K has a very stretched out profile in comparison to the MacGregor driver, but that is the case with the Ping versus most drivers on the market. Ping squashed the head down vertically to facilitate a larger overall footprint which is very evident when put alongside its cheaper counterpart.

The Carbonfly wrap crown gives the Max 10K a really premium look, whereas the simpler matt finish of the MacGregor driver doesn’t give off quite the same vibe. There is also a lot of interesting topography on the crown of the Ping driver to help with the aerodynamics such as the turbulators, whereas once again the V-Max is a touch more basic in design contouring.

On the sole, once again the Ping product is a touch more sophisticated with sharper lines and branding, and the MacGregor V-Max may lack a little attention to detail in terms of the paintwork which has spilled over in places. That said, the overall look of the V-Max is pretty strong and certainly from a looks point of view a more than 400% price difference cannot be fully justified in this department at least.

Features

I think it is fair to say that this is where the Ping driver begins to put its foot down and separate itself from its less expensive opponent. The G430 Max 10K is absolutely packed with tech features. Along with the aforementioned larger footprint, Ping has added a heavy fixed back weight for increased MOI, the Carbonfly wrap crown to save and redistribute weight, and very importantly, an adjustable loft sleeve that allows players to customize the loft and lie settings to their liking. All of these features make the Max 10K one of the best drivers for high handicappers.

It is a slightly different story with the MacGregor driver with the only tangible technology referred to on the website being the 460cc all titanium head. Aside from that, we see a couple of mentions of ultra-slim face and oversized sweet-spot without really giving any details or measurements of how this is achieved, so once again slightly more basic in this regard.

However, the features and technology are only impressive if they work, so how did each driver perform?

Performance

Firstly, in terms of the unquantifiable performance elements such as sound and feel, there was quite a bit of difference between the two models. The MacGregor driver was significantly more high-pitched and louder than the Ping model, which is interesting as the Max 10K is generally considered one of the noisier of the premium drivers. The feel of the V-Max was solid, if a little harsh at impact, but overall not unpleasant at all. The Ping G430 Max 10K presented a slightly duller, ‘thuddier’ impact sensation.

As for the launch monitor data I gathered on my Full Swing KIT launch monitor, the gap in performance began to become apparent.

The MacGregor driver launched a touch higher and certainly produced more spin than the Max 10k, but it was a bit excessive for me. Over 3500 rpm is too high certainly for me and this, along with a fairly modest ball speed output of 165mph from 116mph of clubhead speed resulted in a pretty conservative carry number of 263 yards. What I will say however is that the shaft in the Ping driver was much more suited to me and due to the additional spin, I found the ball flight very stable and dispersion was extremely tight with the Macgregor.

Onto the Ping, and the numbers were a lot more in line with what I am used to seeing. An average carry number of 285 yards was over 20 yards further than the V-Max and this came from around 5mph more ball speed and a significantly reduced spin number of around 2450rpm, all from a similar clubhead speed input.

Verdict

Now this wasn’t a fair fight from the start. I don’t even think MacGregor would have suggested that the V-Max would keep pace with the G430 Max 10K, but that wasn’t really what this exercise was about. I wanted to see if the difference in price of over 400% was reflected in the overall difference between these two drivers, and the answer was probably no.

Whilst there was a fairly significant difference in every category of looks, features, and performance, I wouldn’t say that in any category the Ping driver was more than 4 times better to warrant the price discrepancy. As such, it would be fair to say that if you are someone looking for a solid option, and can make peace with the fact that optimal performance is maybe out of your price range, then there are clubs out there that punch above their weight, and the MacGregor V-Max driver is certainly one of them for £129.99.