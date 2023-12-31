5 Signs You Need A New Golf Bag

Golf bags are some of the longest-serving pieces of equipment a golfer owns. Once you find the right one it can be hard to part ways with it. We all know the bag - the one that fits just right on your shoulders, the one that has the perfect amount of storage, the one that holds and protects all of your clubs like a newborn puppy, it's hard to say goodbye to it and upgrade.

Even the best golf bags wear out after enough years on the golf course and your infatuation with your current bag might mean you're missing the telltale signs it's time for a new one. Here are the five key signs to look out for.

WATCH: Dan Parker's talks you through his favourite stand bags of the year

Fading hip pad

A fading hip pad will cause real discomfort on stand bags. (Image credit: Future)

The hip padding installed onto most of the game's best stand bags is an underrated design feature. Sitting on the upper left half of a stand bag, this padding is a key piece of material between your backside and the clubs in your bag. Such is the nature of this area of the bag, it's one of the areas that will deteriorate the fastest. If your current stand bag has any signs of wear and tear in this area, keep a keen eye on it. Once this material fully perishes, you'll feel serious discomfort as you walk the course.

Bags like the Callaway Fairway C HD use more durable, neoprene-style materials in this area of the bag, which is something to look out for if you find this area fading too fast on your other stand bags. Some Ping golf bags even store the rain hood in this area for extra padding - a clever way to add comfort for your back.

Worn dividers

If the materials around your divider section are worn down, it's time to find a new golf bag. (Image credit: Future)

I think this is the most pressing issue if you're using an old golf bag of any kind. The divider section will often start to wear after three or four years (sometimes sooner on cheap golf bags) due to persistent rubbing from your golf club shafts. Once the materials are worn back to the plastic materials it is covering, that'll start to then rub against your golf shafts, causing them to fade too. This is most prominent on stand bags, but I've also seen it on very old cart bags too.

If the dividers on your current golf bag have worn back to the materials underneath, it's immediately time to find a replacement to protect your golf club shafts most efficiently.

Running out of room and club crowding

It's probably time to upgrade your bag if you're running out of room. (Image credit: Kevin Murray )

As good as some of the best lightweight golf bags are to use, sometimes they just don't come with the sort of storage solutions you need. While a smaller bag might've suited you when you first started playing golf, you might now find yourself carrying additional accessories that require more room. Most of the best larger stand bags will have at least one large apparel pocket down the side as well as dedicated pockets for laser rangefinders, water bottles, food, and other dedicated spaces that smaller bags simply don't have.

Space isn't just about pockets, your golf bag must be still competent at holding all of your golf clubs. If you find that your current bag struggles to carry a full set of 14 clubs - or that more than one club comes out when you try and take one out - it's time to upgrade to a bigger stand bag. Some larger stand bags now come with a 14-way divider, giving you an individual slot for each club. Even upgrading to a stand bag with a bigger 6-way divider will give you some more space.

The same goes for the best cart bags. Even though the average cart bag comes without around nine total pockets, sometimes this might not be enough. Upgrading to some of the larger Tour-style cart bag with around 14 pockets will be an ideal upgrade.

Broken zips

If your zips are started to catch and jam, that's a sign your golf bag is ready for an update (Image credit: Tom Miles)

This will most likely apply to either very old bags or cheap bags that use poor-quality materials and zips. There is nothing more annoying than a zip catching all the time or breaking altogether. If this currently applies to your golf bag, it's time for a change.

Unfortunately, unlike other parts of a golf bag, zips are nearly impossible to successfully replace. If the broken zip isn't on an essential pocket like your valuables pocket, ball pocket, or apparel pocket you might be able to get away with it for a little longer. Zips that don't shut properly are an even bigger problem on the best waterproof golf bags as they'll start to let water into the pockets.

Wonky legs

A stable base like this is vital to a functional stand bag (Image credit: Future)

Sturdy, fully functioning legs are THE essential when it comes to a stand bag. Over time, legs can often bend as they go through their life cycle, getting caught in places they should or getting worn down from being used on an electric trolley or push cart. If your stand bag is starting to fall over too often, this is a clear sign a new bag is in order.

Sometimes a wonky legs can still provide the bag with a solid base to stand on, and it's often the mechanism that kicks the legs out that you need to be wary of. If you're finding yourself having to take more than two attempts to get the legs to kick out when you place the bag down, it's time for a new bag. Our advice is to be gentle with it from the start to maximize its lifespan.