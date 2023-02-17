3 Most Underrated Drivers 2023

When it comes to choosing a new driver, there are no shortage of options. Most golfers will be aware of the models they see being used regularly out on Tour from the likes of TaylorMade, Callaway, PING, Titleist and Cobra. Indeed, the options from these brands feature heavily within our best golf drivers 2023 content.

But what if you want to expand your search and opt for something a little less obvious? In the video and article below, we shine the light on what we think are three of the most underrated drivers of the year. Combining solid all-round performance with smart looks, we think these are worthy contenders for anyone in the market.

Srixon ZX7 MK II

Now I need to start this part by stating that you will see Srixon ZX drivers out on Tour being used by players such as Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry. However, it makes our list of underrated drivers as it likely won’t receive the limelight of many of the other Tour-played models.

The data in my Srixon ZX7 MKII driver review shows just how solid an all-round performer this is. I loved the compact address view and matte black crown but most of all, it was the consistency it offered that really impressed. From the first hit, this combined solid distance with genuine playability. For those who like to look down on a slightly more compact head (that I found to be nicely workable), this is a must-try!

Yonex Ezone GS i-Tech

Yonex is a brand that has always produced forgiving golf clubs and this is no exception. In particular, it is the head-shaft combination that works so well here creating an incredibly stable feel through the ball. It would be fair to say the stock Yonex shaft in the version I tested was superb.

It sits slightly closed at address and has a fairly loud, high-pitched impact sound. This might not be to everyone’s taste but for any golfer who tends to miss with a slice, this set-up will help. The Yonex Ezone GS i-Tech was easy to launch and surprisingly long (it was just one yard shorter through the air during my testing than the Srixon).

Mizuno ST-Z 230 Driver

If you are looking for a classically beautiful driver, this Mizuno offering (or the ST-X 230 version) should certainly feature on your test list. This is up there with the best looking drivers of the year - models like the Callaway Paradym and PING G430 LST.

The Mizuno ST-Z 230 driver also has a lively, powerful impact sound that I loved. You should be able to tell the differences on this front between the three featured drivers by watching the video with this article.

Whilst this wasn’t the longest model I’ve tested this year, it was certainly one of the most consistent. From the first hit, I loved the control on offer. It has a relatively large profile down behind the ball that will suit anyone searching for a confidence inspiring look.

Oh, and this also has one of the best-looking headcovers on the market this year!

Picking just one of these excellent drivers is incredibly tough. If pushed, I’d opt for the more workable and compact Srixon ZX7 MKII.