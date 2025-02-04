Who Are The New Brand Ambassadors For LPGA*USGA Girls Golf?
Meet the LPGA ambassadors who have been selected for their unique qualities to empower, enrich, engage, exercise and energize
LPGA*USGA is the global program, which has introduced more than one million girls to the game since 1989, and the LPGA has just announced its newest brand ambassadors.
Five players including Angel Yin, Gaby López, Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagström and Sarah Schmelzel will help to raise awareness of the global program and drive the LPGA Foundation’s One Million MORE Girls campaign, an ongoing fundraising effort dedicated to reaching the next million girls.
These new brand ambassadors will build upon the impactful work of Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas, Mariah Stackhouse, and Lexi Thompson, who have played a crucial role in growing the brand and inspiring generations of girls to take up the game.
Girls Golf is about more than just introducing girls to the game. Whether at one of more than 700 sites around the world or at junior clinics held across the LPGA Tour schedule, girls of all backgrounds have the opportunity to learn the game of golf in a girl-friendly environment while also developing life skills to become successful both on and off the course.
Girls Golf prides itself on instilling confidence and leadership through the 5 E's: Empower, Enrich, Engage, Exercise, and Energize. As part of their roles, the new ambassadors will each represent one of these pillars, selected based on what they embody on and off the course.
Empower
Angel Yin is a natural choice. The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai champion is not only a standout player on Tour, but also a charismatic and inspiring figure. She has become a fan favorite, particularly among Girls Golf members known for representing strength and determination. Most recently, South Florida members turned out in full force representing “Angel’s Army” at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.
Enrich
Hailing from Mexico, Gaby López has leveraged her golf success to support young Latina athletes through her collaboration with the Latinx Golfers Association and by representing her country in three Olympic Games. A three-time LPGA Tour champion and University of Arkansas alumna, she is a role model for the Razorback women’s golf team. López is highly regarded for breaking down barriers in the game and is known to open doors for others that create lasting impact.
Engage
Rose Zhang is a two-time LPGA Tour winner at just 21 years old, and competed in her second Solheim Cup this past September. The rising star currently balances committed responsibilities away from tournaments, which includes earning her degree at Stanford University, taking classes each spring. She is a symbol of success. Her dedication to excellence on and off the course is something she hopes will inspire the next generation of girls.
Exercise
Madelene Sagström is known for her physical fitness and commitment to overall health and well-being. The Swedish golfer has found success at every level, thanks in large part to her focus on strength and conditioning. After being diagnosed with shoulder impingement and severe scapular dyskinesia in 2018, Sagström worked diligently with a French physiotherapist in 2019 to overcome the issue. Her efforts quickly paid off in 2020, when she earned her first LPGA Tour victory at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
Energize
Sarah Schmelzel embodies the program's "Little Girls, BIG Dreams" tagline, especially as a former participant in Girls Golf. She credits the Phoenix chapter for providing the strong foundation that propelled her to the LPGA Tour. She brings a personal understanding of the journey many of these young girls are on and has made it a priority to give back, often making surprise appearances at the home site. She has also served as an ambassador for the I GOT THIS Foundation, a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering athletes with disabilities.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
