This Black Friday Streaming Deal Has A Free Trial And $30 Off: Fubo Golf Coverage Includes The British Open, Ryder Cup And So Much More
Fubo's popular streaming plans are offering commitment-free viewing of some of the biggest golf and sporting events in the world
If you're looking to watch the most comprehensive golf coverage available, then Fubo is the channel for you. It's currently offering various Black Friday streaming deals all with a free, no-commitment, one-month trial and then a $30 discount on your first month's subscription.
Fubo gives golf fans two months of access at a reduced price of $49.99 for the Pro plan, or $59.99 for the Elite plan. Subscriptions then revert to their full monthly price of $79.99 or $89.99 depending on the plan chosen.
There's no contract though. You can take advantage of the free month and/or the reduced price on month two, then cancel with no further commitment should you decide Fubo is not for you.
Fans will love Fubo's dedicated Golf Channel which has all the latest golf news, live coverage, highlights, stats and results available to stream. Also with Unlimited DVR recording and multiple device viewing you can get golf coverage anytime.
The Golf Channel has global golf coverage including the British Open in July at Royal Portrush. Also included is the 2025 Ryder Cup – one of the world’s greatest sporting events with Team USA attempting to reclaim the historic Ryder Cup trophy from the European Team led by Luke Donald. Putting it simply, the next event is unmissable
Fubo Pro plan
Was $79.99 Now $49.99
Enjoy a free trial and a contract-free first month with a $30 discount. The Pro plan comes with 207 channels including The Golf Channel – the home for the best golf coverage. Fubo subscribers can stream the biggest live events like the British Open, the 2025 Ryder Cup, The Players Championship, The Presidents Cup, the FedEx Cup and much more. Fubo Pro also offers Unlimited DVR recording which can be kept for up to nine months and you can watch on three screens at once.
Fubo Elite Plan
Was $89.99 Now $59.99
The Fubo Elite plan includes 4K viewing for enhanced resolution with the same $30 discount. You get 283 channels with Unlimited Cloud DVR recording and you can view up to 10 screens. Enjoy the same detailed golf coverage with the Golf Channel and all the best golf tournaments – plus tons of other sports coverage including NFL, Soccer and Basketball.
These Fubo deals are not just for new customers, it's available to both new and returning Fubo subscribers.
For more money-saving offers, check out our Black Friday Golf Deals Live blog featuring all the best golf discounts as they appear.
