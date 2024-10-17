'We View Ourselves As A Tier One Event' - Ryder Cup Organizer Defends Huge Ticket Price Rises

The PGA of America has defended their pricing structure for next year's Ryder Cup tickets, saying that as a "Tier One" event it should carry top prices.

The biggest global tournament in golf continues to grow and grow, and now that it has established itself as a "bucket list" event, the PGA of America says that the huge price increases on tickets is justified.

With the backlash that came from fans and those involved in golf, PGA of America championship director Bryan Karns came out to defend the eye-watering $750 price for a single ticket to a competition day at Bethpage Black next year.

Even tickets for Thursday's practice day and the opening ceremony come in at $423.64 while Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions of just practice rounds are still $255.

The most expensive ticket for a competition day at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome was $277, but Karns defended the sharp price rises by the PGA of America - saying the prices are in line with other events he feels are similar to the Ryder Cup in the form of the World Series or NBA Finals.

"We view ourselves as a tier one event that's on par with the World Series or an NBA Finals game seven, that was a part of it," Karns told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

"When we look at pricing we're able to tap in to data from all these different venues our partner operates - the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics - they operate Lambeau Field.

"We're able to see what people pay, so that really drove this, our position in this landscape, where do we feel ourselves? I think that's the reality.

"There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game World Series on their bucket list and ultimately we felt that's where we are.

"Demand is at an all time high for this event so we wanted to make sure we priced it appropriately."

Karns also spoke to golf.com about the pricing strategy, adding that the event being within the New York City area meant running costs were a lot higher.

Other factors for why he feels the prices are justified include the fact it's an all-day event, and that all-inclusive food an non-alcoholic beverages are included with the ticket.

"There is some nuance to Ryder Cup tickets," Karns told golf.com. "It’s a full day event versus three hours. It’s without a seat, but a GA ticket allows you the chance to be on a rope line, {in comparison) to if I bought the standing room only at Yankee Stadium last night. So we try to factor all those in.

"And it’s never as simple as saying it’s apples to apples. But we we took a lot of feedback and got to this point where we felt like, look, this is this is what we feel confident in.”

Proof will come in November when fans who come through the ticket lottery will have to cough up the cash for tickets - but Karns again is confident that anyone who does stump up for a ticket will feel it was worth it.

“We want to make sure when people buy a ticket to the Ryder Cup, they know we’re going to be able to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience,” Karns said.

“I mean, it’s sort of like the Disney model in a way, in that you’re going to walk out of here saying, ‘Yeah, that was worth it.’”