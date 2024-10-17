'We View Ourselves As A Tier One Event' - Ryder Cup Organizer Defends Huge Ticket Price Rises
Despite criticism for the huge price rises for Ryder Cup tickets, organizers have defended the $750 needed to watch the event in New York by saying that as a top event it has been priced accordingly
The PGA of America has defended their pricing structure for next year's Ryder Cup tickets, saying that as a "Tier One" event it should carry top prices.
The biggest global tournament in golf continues to grow and grow, and now that it has established itself as a "bucket list" event, the PGA of America says that the huge price increases on tickets is justified.
With the backlash that came from fans and those involved in golf, PGA of America championship director Bryan Karns came out to defend the eye-watering $750 price for a single ticket to a competition day at Bethpage Black next year.
Even tickets for Thursday's practice day and the opening ceremony come in at $423.64 while Tuesday and Wednesday's sessions of just practice rounds are still $255.
The most expensive ticket for a competition day at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome was $277, but Karns defended the sharp price rises by the PGA of America - saying the prices are in line with other events he feels are similar to the Ryder Cup in the form of the World Series or NBA Finals.
"We view ourselves as a tier one event that's on par with the World Series or an NBA Finals game seven, that was a part of it," Karns told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.
"When we look at pricing we're able to tap in to data from all these different venues our partner operates - the Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics - they operate Lambeau Field.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"We're able to see what people pay, so that really drove this, our position in this landscape, where do we feel ourselves? I think that's the reality.
"There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game World Series on their bucket list and ultimately we felt that's where we are.
"Demand is at an all time high for this event so we wanted to make sure we priced it appropriately."
Bryan Karns (@bryankarns), Championship Director at @PGA, joined Taylor Zarzour to discuss @rydercup ticket pricing:“The demand is at an all-time high for this event and so we wanted to make sure we priced it appropriately.” pic.twitter.com/JwgiXOr5rdOctober 16, 2024
Karns also spoke to golf.com about the pricing strategy, adding that the event being within the New York City area meant running costs were a lot higher.
Other factors for why he feels the prices are justified include the fact it's an all-day event, and that all-inclusive food an non-alcoholic beverages are included with the ticket.
"There is some nuance to Ryder Cup tickets," Karns told golf.com. "It’s a full day event versus three hours. It’s without a seat, but a GA ticket allows you the chance to be on a rope line, {in comparison) to if I bought the standing room only at Yankee Stadium last night. So we try to factor all those in.
"And it’s never as simple as saying it’s apples to apples. But we we took a lot of feedback and got to this point where we felt like, look, this is this is what we feel confident in.”
Proof will come in November when fans who come through the ticket lottery will have to cough up the cash for tickets - but Karns again is confident that anyone who does stump up for a ticket will feel it was worth it.
“We want to make sure when people buy a ticket to the Ryder Cup, they know we’re going to be able to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience,” Karns said.
“I mean, it’s sort of like the Disney model in a way, in that you’re going to walk out of here saying, ‘Yeah, that was worth it.’”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Jasmine Koo Facts: 10 Things To Know About The USC Golfer
Jasmine Koo is one of the most promising amateurs in the women's game and currently plays for the University of South California - get to know her better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
First NCAA College Golf Rankings Released Of 2024/25 Season
Get the latest NCAA golf rankings for the best individuals and current team standings at the top of college golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Eye-Watering Ryder Cup Ticket Prices Spotted For Bethpage Black Showdown
The most expensive ticket for a competition day at the 2023 Ryder Cup was $277 while it is expected to be almost $750 at Bethpage in 2025.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New York Fans Given Ryder Cup Warning But Keegan Bradley Has 'Total Faith' In Home Crowd
Keegan Bradley says he has "total faith" in the New York crowd attending the Ryder Cup - but warned troublemakers would be swiftly ejected from Bethpage Black
By Paul Higham Published
-
Keegan Bradley Explains Why Phil Mickelson Won't Be Involved In Ryder Cup Set-Up
American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley explained why he feels Phil Mickelson is unlikely to be one of his vice-captains at Bethpage Black next year
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Many Ryder Cup Playing Captains Have There Been? And What Is Their Record?
Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup but he was far from the first - check out who else has done the role and how they performed
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Happens If Keegan Bradley Makes Team USA’s Ryder Cup Side As A Player? The Home Captain Has Outlined Plan B
A return to form means the Major winning American could yet earn a place on the team for the 2025 contest
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It Definitely Would Test Me' - Korn Ferry Tour Grad Targets Spot On Team USA Ryder Cup Roster
Make a note of the name - this is an exciting player with lofty ambitions
By Michael Weston Published
-
5 Burning Questions With A Year To Go Until The 2025 Ryder Cup
It's exactly a year to go before the Ryder Cup gets underway at Bethpage Black and, with 365 days left until the first tee shot, there are still a lot of questions that need answering...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Players Eligible For Ryder Cup And PGA Championship, Says PGA Of America
The PGA of America has made LIV Golfers eligible for the US Ryder Cup team and PGA Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published