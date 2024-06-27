These New TaylorMade Golf Shoes Might Just Be The Coolest We’ve Seen In 2024

I love the modern trends in golf fashion. I'm not a traditional shoe guy or an an old-style dress code type of guy. I'm all for the new trends - poker chip ball markers, sneaker golf shoes, hoodies etc. That's why I feel these new Taylormade (yes, you read that correctly) collab golf shoes with Oliver Cabell are made for people like me, and perhaps for you if you are also a fan of the modern golf look.

I actually had to double check the copy when I saw the words 'TaylorMade golf shoes', but there was no mistake - the brand that typically allow adidas to handle the fashion side of things have taken the bull by the horns with this unique partnership, and the result is a stunning pair of golf shoes that are sure to be one of the must have items for the golf fashionista this summer.

Oliver Cabell TaylorMade Shoes

Buy for $199 Constructed in Italy the new shoes come in a variety of sizes and feature premium calfskin leather throughout the design. As you have guessed from the title of this post, we absolutely love them. You can also get them with black accents too.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Oliver Cabell is a brand that offers excellent, modern but smart looks on casual footwear. By using old school, high quality materials but without the markup pricing you usually get with designer labels, the brand has been able to offer high quality shoes at affordable prices. Their day-to-day range of footwear are made for just that, daily wear, and are made with high quality enduring materials that will last a long time.

While TaylorMade produce a wide range of high end golf gear in every category from golf balls to drivers as well as virtually everything else in between, they are not known for producing shoes. The brand has done collaborations in the past, however, most recently with the excellent G/Fore. They are something of a rarity though, so any mention of a TaylorMade golf shoe is always going to grab the attention of golfers and here at Golf Monthly the news certainly piqued our interest.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

This particular collection with TaylorMade are crafted in Italy with the finest Italian leather for durability and luxury, and feature Italian Margom outsoles which should allow this model to compete with the most comfortable golf shoes.

The stunning look provides a versatility between high-end fashion and the subtleness you find with all the best casual golf shoes, meaning you'll look (and feel) like a million bucks upon walking onto that first tee box.

You can also wear them away from the course as they look more like a designer sneaker than a specialist golf shoe, and this versatility makes them an ideal summer shoe, or indeed an all year round shoe if you are fortunate enough to live somewhere that has great weather.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

Oliver Cabell say the shoes are rooted in both performance and artisanship, and it's easy to see why in both colorways. With two options to choose from - 'gum' and 'black' - they are one of the few shoes on the market which would look acceptable on both the golf course as well as in a formal work meeting.

The 'gum' colorway looks to be a beautiful option for summer and should go well with any outfit. Keeping them clean and in pristine condition might be tricky for anybody who plays on a muddier track though, so the black would be a smarter option in that instance.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

The slick but simple design should appeal to those looking for that ultra-modern golf look, especially in the growing era of spikeless golf shoes. There was a time when most golfers would go for spikes but with each year the number of spiked shoes we see on courses seems to be decreasing. This is partly due to the change in golf fashion and a trend towards more of a sneaker style, but it's also a result of improvements in technology that has seen spikeless shoes start to deliver a performance level to rival their spiked counterparts, even in slippery conditions.

The Oliver Cabell x TaylorMade collaboration shoe looks to have struck a nice balance between looks and performance and I for one can't wait to grab a pair and get out on the course with them.

