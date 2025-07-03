Is It Ever Acceptable To Swear On The Golf Course?

I’m going to write this from personal experience, and I might as well own up straight away. I have, reasonably frequently, sworn on the golf course.

Has it been cathartic? Occasionally. Has it been embarrassing? Occasionally. Is it acceptable? Well, I think that very much depends on circumstances.

What is the worst word you can think of? I can think of a few that I won’t put down in writing here. If I won’t put those words down in writing here, then I probably shouldn’t shout them out in a public space.

If you’re playing golf with someone who doesn’t approve of swearing. I’m thinking, father-in-law or Lord Provost, moderate your language. If you’re playing with someone who doesn’t give a “hoot” then you probably won’t offend them by using words they are familiar with.

I have heard some excellent swearing on the golf course that has entertained me hugely. But I have also heard some, in the presence of the wrong crowd, that has been a little less amusing.

Watching golf on the TV, you often hear the world’s best golfers slip, and a word or two comes out that the Sky Sports Golf or ESPN broadcast teams are obliged to apologise for. I sometimes think that obligation is unnecessary.

'A little solidarity'

These players are giving their all. It’s everything to them, from a personal and financial perspective. Of course, emotions run high. When a putt narrowly misses or a tee shot flies into out of bounds, it’s massively annoying for trained professionals.

They probably deserve to be allowed the odd swear word, more so than us Saturday punters. It’s their livelihood. It’s just a bit of fun for us (supposedly).

We should probably be able to put things in perspective. Worse things have happened at sea and all that. A duffed chip isn’t that bad, is it?

But I do think, if you’re with your regular playing partners, and you have a mutual understanding about the challenges golf throws up, then the odd curse word after a poor shot isn’t so bad.

It can potentially show a little solidarity with others who are struggling. We’re all in this together… that sort of idea.

My view on this question is pretty straightforward – judge your audience. If playing partners, or people in the vicinity, wouldn’t like to hear swearing on the golf course, don’t swear in front of them. If people have a more liberal vocabulary, don’t worry too much about it.

There’s nothing to be gained from getting overly angry when playing golf – that won’t help your game. But in the right company, the odd naughty word isn’t going to do too much damage.