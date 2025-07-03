Is It Ever Acceptable To Swear On The Golf Course?
Golf is frustrating and the temptation to scream profanities to the heavens can sometimes be overwhelming. But is it ever okay?
I’m going to write this from personal experience, and I might as well own up straight away. I have, reasonably frequently, sworn on the golf course.
Has it been cathartic? Occasionally. Has it been embarrassing? Occasionally. Is it acceptable? Well, I think that very much depends on circumstances.
What is the worst word you can think of? I can think of a few that I won’t put down in writing here. If I won’t put those words down in writing here, then I probably shouldn’t shout them out in a public space.
If you’re playing golf with someone who doesn’t approve of swearing. I’m thinking, father-in-law or Lord Provost, moderate your language. If you’re playing with someone who doesn’t give a “hoot” then you probably won’t offend them by using words they are familiar with.
I have heard some excellent swearing on the golf course that has entertained me hugely. But I have also heard some, in the presence of the wrong crowd, that has been a little less amusing.
Watching golf on the TV, you often hear the world’s best golfers slip, and a word or two comes out that the Sky Sports Golf or ESPN broadcast teams are obliged to apologise for. I sometimes think that obligation is unnecessary.
Quiz! 15 Questions all die-hard golfers should know the answer to
'A little solidarity'
These players are giving their all. It’s everything to them, from a personal and financial perspective. Of course, emotions run high. When a putt narrowly misses or a tee shot flies into out of bounds, it’s massively annoying for trained professionals.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
They probably deserve to be allowed the odd swear word, more so than us Saturday punters. It’s their livelihood. It’s just a bit of fun for us (supposedly).
We should probably be able to put things in perspective. Worse things have happened at sea and all that. A duffed chip isn’t that bad, is it?
But I do think, if you’re with your regular playing partners, and you have a mutual understanding about the challenges golf throws up, then the odd curse word after a poor shot isn’t so bad.
It can potentially show a little solidarity with others who are struggling. We’re all in this together… that sort of idea.
My view on this question is pretty straightforward – judge your audience. If playing partners, or people in the vicinity, wouldn’t like to hear swearing on the golf course, don’t swear in front of them. If people have a more liberal vocabulary, don’t worry too much about it.
There’s nothing to be gained from getting overly angry when playing golf – that won’t help your game. But in the right company, the odd naughty word isn’t going to do too much damage.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.