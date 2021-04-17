Get to know Nelly Korda's caddie, Jason McDede here.

Who Is Nelly Korda’s Caddie?

Nelly Korda is becoming one of the most established players on the LPGA Tour, with multiple wins to her name already.

With Korda building an extremely impressive resume, we take a look at who caddies for the American.

Jason McDede has been on the bag for Korda since the start of the 2018 LPGA Tour season and has been part of five victories on the LPGA and LET Tours.

McDede, who previously caddied for American Lizette Salas, has enjoyed multiple successes whilst caddying on the LPGA Tour.

Although there has been a lot of success, McDede’s most memorable moment came at the 2019 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament.

Playing the final round, Korda was paired with German Caroline Masson. You may ask what was so special about this? Well, it turns out that McDede is Masson’s fiancée.

As the final round concluded, it seemed that Korda would cruise to the title, but bogies on the 14th, 15th and 17th dropped her to 17 under, opening the door for playing partners Caroline Masson and Minjee Lee.

Masson would lead by one going up the 18th hole, but a par for the German and birdies for Korda and Lee meant the trio would head to a playoff.

The playoff lasted just one hole, as Korda made a quick birdie to win the tournament.

Korda jokingly spoke after the playoff to GolfDigest: “Yeah, Jason is engaged to Caroline, but at the end of the day, he is on my team and I am the one signing his paycheck. Caroline is a great person, and she played amazing golf today. You know, it was kind of difficult for him. . . But I wouldn’t be where I am without Jason, and he made sure that he kept me in the game.”

McDede and Masson first met at the 2013 Women’s British Open at St Andrews, with the couple getting engaged on 31st January 2019.

Speaking after the playoff, McDede said: “There were some congratulations and some big-time respect from everyone in the group towards each other. Caroline was very happy for Nelly and myself and I think she was also proud of how hard she fought.

“You can always say ‘what if’ in golf but I think, for a long career, you have to take the good weeks and remember them more than the bad weeks.”