10 Things You Didn’t Know About Caroline Masson

Caroline Masson is a two-time professional winner and a regular mainstay in the European Solheim Cup team, and will once again represent Germany at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But what else is there to know about the German? We take a look below.

1. Masson was born 14 May, 1989, in Gladbeck, Germany, where she still lives now.

2. Her father, a tennis coach, introduced Caroline to many different sports when she was younger, with golf standing out for the German as her favourite.

3. Masson accepted a golf scholarship to Oklahoma State University in 2008, where she played at collegiate level for a year before deciding to turn professional in December 2009.

4. She entered the four-round Ladies European Tour Qualifying School as an amateur at La Manga Club in Spain.

Masson earned medallist honours, allowing her to join the LET in January in 2010.

5. In her second ever Major, the 2011 Women’s British Open at Carnoustie, she led both the second and third rounds, before eventually finishing T5.

6. Masson’s first professional win came in 2012 at the South African Women’s Open on the LET.

To date, that is still the German’s only win on the Tour, though not her only professional win.

7. A T11 finish at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament earned Masson her LPGA Tour card for 2013.

Her first, and only win so far, on the LPGA Tour came in 2016 at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

8. T3 is the golfer’s highest Major finish, coming at the 2017 Women’s British Open.

Despite this, she has made 29 Major cuts in her career, proving her consistent ability.

9. Masson has represented Germany on three occasions during both her professional and amateur career, at the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2006 and 2008, and the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she finished T21.

The Tokyo Olympics will be her second Games and fourth time representing her nation on the international stage.

10. Masson is a regular player in the European Solheim Cup team, playing in the 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 tournaments.

She has two wins and two losses in the Solheim Cup – she has won 4.5 points in 14 matches.