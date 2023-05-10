Tiger Woods' Former Caddie Joe LaCava Working For World No.1 Nelly Korda
LaCava is standing in for Nelly Korda's usual caddie at this week's Cognizant Founders Cup
Tiger Woods and his longtime bag man Joe LaCava officially parted ways last week after it was confirmed that LaCava had moved onto the bag of Patrick Cantlay for the foreseeable future.
And it seems that the veteran caddie is in high demand as he's been spotted with Nelly Korda at this week's Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour in New Jersey.
The World No.1's usual caddie Jason McDede is taking time off this week, having just had a baby boy with his wife and four-time Solheim Cup player Caroline Masson, who has wins on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tours.
LaCava and Korda's stint together will be just for the Founders Cup, with his new boss Patrick Cantlay practising at home before the second men's Major of the year next week at the PGA Championship.
Korda recently regained her World No.1 spot from Lydia Ko after posting a 3rd-place finish at the first women's Major of the year - the Chevron Championship - where she finished with a closing eagle.
Nelly Korda has Joe LaCava on the bag this week at the Founders Cup. I’m told this is a one week arrangement and that her regular caddie Jason McDede is expected to be back on the bag for Korda’s next event. pic.twitter.com/r9Ntkw1YQIMay 10, 2023
The eight-time LPGA Tour winner will be hoping for a boost and a continuation of her form this week alongside LaCava, who was on the bag of Tiger Woods from 2011 up until this year. They won 12 titles together, including Woods' 15th Major title at the 2019 Masters.
He previously had spells with Fred Couples and Dustin Johnson.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg last week confirmed to ESPN (opens in new tab) that the pair had gone their separate ways, with the 15-time Major winner currently sidelined after undergoing a subtalar fusion surgery in his foot/ankle after withdrawing from The Masters prior to the final day's play.
"Joe called Tiger to ask him and get his approval," Steinberg said. "Of course, Tiger gave it. Tiger and Joe are like brothers, tremendous friends. You shouldn't read anything more in to that other than Joe wants to caddie. He loves it. It's his passion. He's great at it and one of the best.
"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the Majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery. Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."
LaCava and new boss Cantlay, the current World No.4, got off to a solid start at last week's Wells Fargo Championship with a T21st finish.
