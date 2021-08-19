We get to know Charley Hull's husband Ozzie Smith a little bit better in this piece

Who Is Charley Hull’s Husband?

Charley Hull is an English professional golfer who has four professional career wins to her name, among other honours and records.

Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 on the LPGA Tour, plus LET titles in 2014 and 2019.

She also won the LET Rookie of the Year in 2013 when she was just 17-years-old, after becoming the youngest competitor to participate in the Solheim Cup.

Hull married in 2019 when she was 23-years-old to her husband, but who is he? We take a look below.

Charley Hull is married to mixed martial arts fighter Ozzie Smith, who competes in the super-welterweight division of the sport.

It is not known how long the pair have been together, but they married in Hull’s hometown of Kettering on 21 September 2019.

It is reported that Smith proposed to the golfer on Christmas Day in 2018.

The pair are fairly private, with Smith’s Instagram profile private to his few thousand followers, while Hull rarely shares photos of them together.

Ozzie Smith is a successful MMA fighter in his own right, and he won the Impact Fight UK 14 super-welterweight championship in 2019 with Hull watching on closely.

“My boyfriend had a fight, a title fight, and I went to watch him,” said Hull in 2019, explaining why she returned to England after the Founders Cup in Phoenix and missed the Kia Classic.“It’s not about me and my golf – he sacrifices loads of things for me and my golf.

“At the end of the day, it was important for him to have a life as well.”I went to go and watch him do that.

“I took the week off and practiced really hard last week.

“I had that week off to watch him fight and he won, so I’m proud of him.”

