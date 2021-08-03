Learn more about 2010 US Women's Open winner Paula Creamer with these facts

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Paula Creamer

Paula Creamer is a successful professional golfer in the women’s game, having won ten-times on the LPGA Tour since turning professional in 2004.

But what else do you need to know about the American? We take a look below.

1. Paula Creamer was born 5 August 1986, in Mountain View, California.

2. She is nicknamed The Pink Panther, given to her by friend Casey Wittenberg due to Creamer’s fondness for wearing pink.

Creamer regularly wears pink at tournaments, while her golf accessories also feature the colour too.

She uses a Pink Panther club head cover to, and between 2006 and 2009 she also played with a pink golf ball during the last round of tournaments.

3. Her family home overlooked the first tee of the Castlewood Country Club’s golf course, though she opted to participate in acrobatic dancing and gymnastics during her early childhood.

It wasn’t until she turned ten-years-old that she started playing golf.

4. Creamer was a successful junior, epitomised by her 13 consecutive regional junior events in northern California which she managed aged 12.

The following year, in 2000, she became the top ranked female junior golfer in California.

5. Her amateur career followed suit, where she won 11 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) events, with the AJGA naming her the Player of the Year in 2003.

She also reached the semi-finals of both the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur in both 2003 and 2004.

6. Creamer played in the US Women’s Open in 2004 as a Low Amateur and managed to finish T13, while she also finished second at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the LPGA Tour, despite only being an amateur.

7. The American won the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament in December 2004 to earn her card for the 2005 LPGA Tour – she immediately turned professional after the event at 18-years-old.

8. Paula won her first LPGA Tour event at the Sybase Classic, making her the LPGA’s second-youngest event winner at the time.

9. She has nine other LPGA Tour titles, with her last coming in 2014 at the HSBC Women’s Champions.

Among those ten LPGA Tour titles is the US Women’s Open, the only Major in her collection, which she won in 2010.

10. Creamer also has two other professional wins to her name, which she won in her first year as a professional in 2005, on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

11. Paula won the LPGA Rookier of the Year award in 2005, where she finished second on the money list behind only Annika Sorenstam.

12. Her highest ranking in the Women’s World Golf Rankings is second, which he managed to reach after her impressive first year as a professional, also behind Sorenstam.

13. 2008 is Creamer’s most successful year, because she won four separate events on the LPGA Tour, while also earning over $1.8m, the most she has ever earned in a single year.

14. She hosts an annual charity event called ‘Paula 4 Kids Celebrity Event’ in order to raise money for The First Tee, a organisation that benefits junior golfers.

15. Creamer married pilot Derek Heath in 2014, though they divorced in 2018.

She is now currently engaged to Shane Kennedy, and in July 2021 they announced she was pregnant.

16. Paula has played internationally a multitude of times, both as an amateur and as a professional.

She has represented the United States in the 2002 and 2003 Junior Solheim Cup, the 2004 Curtis Cup, the 2004 Espirito Santo Trophy, the 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017 Solheim Cup, the 2006 World Cup, and the 2014 International Cup.

To add to those appearances, she has also represented the International team at the Lexus Cup in 2005, 2006, and 2008.