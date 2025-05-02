The walk and talk is a growing trend in professional golf, and a perfect example of one getting an insight into a golfer's personality was when Mel Reid chatted to Charley Hull.

At the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship, Reid caught up with Hull striding down the fairway in the first round, where she got a brief insight into her love of the game and her other great love - fitness.

Hull is a big fitness fanatic, much preferring to hit the gym and go running than do golf-specific training as others do - and it seems to be doing the trick just fine with her golf.

She told Reid about her new home training setup, which includes golf and fitness equipment, and where she feels most comfortable.

"I just love my fitness, it's my hobby, I just think it's the best thing ever, it's good for your mind," Hull told Reid on Golf Channel's LPGA coverage.

"The whole setup I've got at home, I've got my golf simulator, got my whole gym, it's just like my happy place."

She may not prefer golf training, but Hull is still in love with the sport - saying she prefers a hit with her friends than playing on the professional tour.

"I just love playing golf, it's so fun," she added. "I prefer playing golf at home with my friends than I do on tour - I just love golf for golf, not just for making money and stuff.

"I just try and balance it out at home - I gym, I golf, I just wish there were more hours left in the day."

A big fan of running, Hull stated at the start of the year that her big goals for 2025 was not golf related, but to get her 5K time down to under 20 minutes - and she believes she's on the right track.

"It's good," she said. "It's 23:30 that I done last weekend but I reckon I've got about 21 in me at the minute so I'll be testing it in a few weeks time and I'm definitely breaking that goal.

"So to all the people out there who said it's impossible to get it down that quickly - well there you go!"