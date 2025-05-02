'I Prefer Playing Golf At Home With My Friends Than On Tour - I Just Love Golf For Golf Not Just For Making Money And Stuff'
Mel Reid got some great insight from Charley Hull during their walk and talk at the Black Desert Championship, including on why she prefers playing golf at home with friends to out on the LPGA Tour
The walk and talk is a growing trend in professional golf, and a perfect example of one getting an insight into a golfer's personality was when Mel Reid chatted to Charley Hull.
At the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship, Reid caught up with Hull striding down the fairway in the first round, where she got a brief insight into her love of the game and her other great love - fitness.
Hull is a big fitness fanatic, much preferring to hit the gym and go running than do golf-specific training as others do - and it seems to be doing the trick just fine with her golf.
She told Reid about her new home training setup, which includes golf and fitness equipment, and where she feels most comfortable.
"I just love my fitness, it's my hobby, I just think it's the best thing ever, it's good for your mind," Hull told Reid on Golf Channel's LPGA coverage.
"The whole setup I've got at home, I've got my golf simulator, got my whole gym, it's just like my happy place."
She may not prefer golf training, but Hull is still in love with the sport - saying she prefers a hit with her friends than playing on the professional tour.
"I just love playing golf, it's so fun," she added. "I prefer playing golf at home with my friends than I do on tour - I just love golf for golf, not just for making money and stuff.
"I just try and balance it out at home - I gym, I golf, I just wish there were more hours left in the day."
A big fan of running, Hull stated at the start of the year that her big goals for 2025 was not golf related, but to get her 5K time down to under 20 minutes - and she believes she's on the right track.
"It's good," she said. "It's 23:30 that I done last weekend but I reckon I've got about 21 in me at the minute so I'll be testing it in a few weeks time and I'm definitely breaking that goal.
"So to all the people out there who said it's impossible to get it down that quickly - well there you go!"
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
