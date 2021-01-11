From driver to irons, putter to ball, shoes and apparel - which brands would you pick?

What Would You Use If You Were A Free Agent?

For a few weeks golf has an abridged transfer window where a handful of players make the headlines by switching clubs for the coming seasons, the biggest so far being Jon Rahm switching to Callaway from TaylorMade.

So we’ve taken a fairly substantial leap of faith and offered the metaphorical keys to the golfing castle with our forum members to see what would make it into their bags and how they would dress should things be (very) different.

From driver all the way to shoes, we asked our forum to tell us what equipment they’d use if they were free agents…

Orikoru:

Driver: Ping, love my G410.

Irons: People rave about Mizuno although I’ve also heard that Srixon are making the best irons at the moment.

Putter: I’d love to try an EvnRoll.

Ball: I’d stick with Bridgestone.

Shoes: Maybe Ecco or Skechers.

Clothing: I’m a fan of Under Armour.

sweaty sock:

Driver: One of Titleist TSI 3, TaylorMade SIM 2, Ping 425 LST

Irons: Between Titliest 620MB, TaylorMade P7TW, Mizuno JPX 921 Tour, Ping Blueprint

Putter: Something from Scotty or Toulon but just custom enough that mortals have no hope of owning.

Clothing: Well tailored own brand, so totally obnoxious that TV (and their money) are duty bound to show every shot even when making the cut is a ludicrous pipe dream.

Shoes: See clothes. But with the added bonus of a charity tie in.

Ball: As with putter, something custom from Titleist that sounds on paper 100 per cent perfect for sorting every amateur’s ball flight – but isn’t available in shops.

slowhand:

Driver: Titleist, as it’s the one I’ve had the best results with recently.

Irons: Mizuno, lovely forged things they are. Had a set of TP9s back in the day and the modern ones are just as nice.

Putter: Scotty Cameron, it’s what I use now and putters are very personal things.

Ball: Pro V1.

Shoes: FootJoy, they fit me best and I’ve never had an issue with the quality or waterproofing.

Clothing: Under Armour, nice styles, innovative and fit me well although I do like some of the FootJoy stuff like the HydroKnit.

ScienceBoy

Mizuno throughout, is there any other answer?

If they did underwear I’d wear them too

need_my_wedge:

Driver: Stick with my Cobra Speedzone.

Irons: Mizuno.

Putter: Odyssey.

Ball: Bridgestone Tour Bx.

Shoes: Adidas Tour 360 XT SL.

Clothing: Hugo Boss.

DRW:

Driver: TaylorMade, they are the best.

Irons: PXG, they are sexy.

Putter: Odyssey, they work in my hands.

Ball: Callaway, just because.

Shoes: Any that were waterproof, are there any?

Clothing: Dunlop, to show there is more to life than brands!

Hammertoe:

Driver: Cobra.

Irons: Some exotic beautiful blade like Miura.

Putter: Cleveland.

Balls: Titleist.

Shoes: Skechers.

Clothing: Puma.

Liverpoolphil:

Driver: TaylorMade.

Irons: Mizuno.

Wedges: Titleist.

Putter: TaylorMade or Scotty.

Ball: Titleist.

Shoes: FootJoy.

Clothing: FootJoy.

Dando:

Driver: I love my Epic Sub Zero so stick with that.

Irons: Mizuno – I had two sets of blades (TP Originals and Pro Originals) – although I’m nowhere near good enough to use them they are pretty.

Putter: I’d keep my Scotty Del Mar.

Ball: One with a tracker in it.

Shoes: New Balance as hopefully they are as comfy as their trainers.

Clothing: Loud Mouth or Royal & Awesome. If I’m going to ‘golf my ball’ like an idiot I might as well look like one.

JamesR:

Driver: Ping.

Irons: Mizuno.

Wedges: Vokey.

Putter: TaylorMade.

Ball: Titleist.

Shoes: FootJoy.

Clothes: Hugo Boss.

jim8flog:

Driver: TaylorMade

Irons: TaylorMade but I would source out an older model like the 2008/9 Tour TPs.

Putter: Never Compromise, there hasn’t been another make in my bag for about 15 years although I have changed the model.

Ball: I play different ones depending conditions, probably ProV1.

Shoes: I have worn Crivits for the past six years.

Clothing: Chinos M&S, polos any make must be 100 per cent cotton although I will do poly cotton with a high cotton mix. Jumpers must be acrylic, waterproofs ProQuip.

Crow:

Driver: MacGregor.

Irons: Slazenger.

Putter: Spalding.

Balls: Dunlop 65.

Shoes: Saxone.

Clothing: Tweed.

HomerJSimpson:

Driver: Ping.

Irons: Ping.

Putter: Scotty Cameron.

Ball: Pro V1x.

Shoes: Footjoy.

Clothing: Boss.

HarrogateHacker:

Driver: Titleist.

Irons: Mizuno.

Putter: Evnroll.

Shoes: FootJoy.

Clothing: I’d launch my own range of clothing, would most likely look dreadful!.

Sats:

Driver: TaylorMade, always been a strong driver most years.

Irons: Miura, lovely and a little bit exclusive.

Putter: Bettinardi, love my Queen Bee and I’d have it custom fit.

Ball: Titleist ProV1, -probably still the best ball out there.

Shoe: G-Fore, they look cool.

Clothing: Lyle & Scott, classic, stylish and cool.

J55TTC:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 with the M1 Kuro Kage shaft.

Irons: Mizuno 919 tour.

Wedges: Vokey SM7s.

Putter: Spider X.

Ball: Prov1.

Shoes: FJ Pro SL.

Clothing: Got some UA, FJ, Oscar Jacobsen and Adidas that I’m happy with.

Yant :

Driver: TaylorMade.

Irons: Mizuno.

Wedges: Vokey.

Putter: Scotty Cameron.

Ball: Titleist.

tugglesf239:

Driver: Callaway, had a few now and the feel and perform are the best for me.

Irons: Mizuno tick all the boxes but would pick Miura, why wouldn’t you?

Putter: I would always have said Bettinardi but I’ll go with Scotty, just to play around with the large array of products they have.

Wedges: Has to be Vokey but I might try Miura.

Clothes: I love the RLX range and it ticks all the boxes for me.

Shoes: I love Ecco and G/fore classic brogues etc and FJ have all the styles but I’m picking Ecco just so they will remake the old tour hybrids in tan leather.

Balls: I’ll be boring and choose Titleist.

Bdill93:

Driver: Going on looks SIM or Mavrik? Probably the Mavrik!

Irons: Mizunos all day long. JPX forged would do nicely!

Putter: I’d try the new LAB mallet, just looks really stable.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5X PIX for me – love putting with the PIX balls

Shoes: FootJoy for the winter… Nike in the summer.

Clothing: I really like Callaway clothing, especially the polos, but I think I’d go with Nike!

Bdill93:

I’d keep my collection of Ping sticks. They work for me and if I was to start dabbling with other brands it could become messy and expensive. My only indulgence would be a new glove and ball every round.

Ethan:

Driver: Probably would go for a Callaway Mavrik or Titleist, look at matching fairways and a good non-left biased hybrid.

Irons: Probably Srixon or Mizuno, blended set with bladed short irons and cavity longer irons.

Wedge/Putter: Off to Cali for a Bob Vokey fitting for wedges and Scotty Cameron for a putter.

Lord Tyrion:

Driver: Mizuno.

Irons: Mizuno, ironically I don’t use anything Mizuno but I’m taking a leap that I’ve become a good player and so can use them.

Putter: Evnroll.

Ball: TaylorMade.

Shoes: FootJoy.

Clothing: FootJoy. If I was built like Henrik Stenson I’d be over Hugo Boss like a rash. Sadly I’m not and their gear really doesn’t look good on the shorter, less athletic figure!

View the full forum thread

