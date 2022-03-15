Matt Fitzpatrick Signs New Golf Shoe Deal

PGA Tour star Matt Fitzpatrick has teamed up with Sketchers in a new golf shoe deal. The 27-year-old has signed a multi-year worldwide deal with the California-based footwear company that will see him wear the brand’s GO Golf Pro 5 Hyper footwear and sport the Skechers logo on his headwear.

The Englishman explained that as well as wearing the brand's golf shoes, he also hoped to use the partnership to help the company innovate. He said: “I’ve been wearing and testing Skechers GO GOLF for some time now, and this innovative footwear offers the comfort and performance that I need on the course. Now that this partnership is official, I look forward to representing the brand on tour and working with Skechers on ideas and innovations that can help players at all levels with their game.”

President of Skechers Michael Greenberg is equally delighted about the deal and said Fitzpatrick’s transatlantic appeal and enthusiasm for the sport make him the ideal partner. He said: “At age 27, Matt has already been a pro for eight years—making a big impression with golf fans in Europe and the United States. “His enthusiasm and dedication to the sport will make him an incredible ambassador for the Skechers GO GOLF brand as he illustrates how our footwear delivers comfort and performance that any golfer will enjoy.”

Fitzpatrick is one of several professionals who have teamed up with Skechers. Others include Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomery and Billy Andrade. Fitzpatrick had been an ambassador for American sports equipment manufacturer Under Armour throughout his professional career in a deal that saw him wear the brand’s apparel, shoes and gloves. However, he appeared at February’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am wearing a Q-Zip without the Under Armour logo, but with the Skechers logo on his cap, suggesting a link-up up with the company.

Fitzpatrick is currently World No.26. Even though he missed the cut at the Players Championship, his 2022 has got off to a solid start, with top 10 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Phoenix Open, where he made headlines by handing out Sheffield United football shirts to the crowd. He has shown plenty of promise throughout his professional career so far, too. After turning professional following the 2014 US Open, Fitzpatrick has won seven tournaments on the European Tour. Meanwhile, his best result in a Major so far is a tie for 7th at the 2016 Masters. The same year, he won the DP World Tour Championship and represented Europe in the Ryder Cups in 2016 and last year.

Both parties will hope that Fitzpatrick’s success to date is just the start, with the Steel City native – at just 27 – having plenty of scope to make further strides in the game.