How much is the Major-winning American worth and how much does he earn? We take a look.

What Is Dustin Johnson’s Net Worth?

Dustin Johnson is one of the most successful golfers in the world and has been for a number of years now.

He has won two Majors in his career and a total of 27 professional titles so far.

According to the Forbes Highest Paid Athletes in 2021, Dustin Johnson ranks 20th, in between basketball players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson.

Forbes estimated he earned a total of $44.5 million the last year which put him only behind Tiger Woods ($60m) on the list.

That was split up into $24.5m in course earnings, and $20m in off the field earnings.

In terms of career earnings on the PGA Tour, Johnson currently sits 3rd all-time on $71m behind Phil Mickelson ($94m), and Woods ($120m)

This is according to the PGA T0ur website and because we don’t believe this takes into account his FedEx Cup win in 2020, this could shoot up to $86m.

Johnson has obviously hardly played any events on the European Tour but he has victories in events that are co-sanctioned by the PGA and European Tours, such as Majors and WGCs.

He has also had two victories at the Saudi International which add up to over $1m.

At those events he would have also picked up huge appearance fees. It has been reported that several players were offered up to $3m to appear at the event in Saudi Arabia, Rory McIlroy for example turned down $2.5m.

Given Johnson’s high-profile in the game we can assume he would have received offers toward the top-end here.

In terms of other appearance fees in events, we could not find that much information.

Of course for many years Johnson has been a big player in the game, sitting atop the world rankings for 134 weeks which puts him 3rd all-time behind Greg Norman and Woods.

As such he has commanded high-profile endorsements with the likes of TaylorMade and adidas, both brands he has remained loyal to for a very long time now.

In fact Johnson signed a contract extension with TaylorMade in 2021, continuing the 14-year relationship they have had together. We are yet to confirm how much this is worth.

He plays 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball plus uses a TaylorMade bag.

Currently his sponsors are TaylorMade, adidas, RBC, BodyArmor, Hublot, NetJets and Perfect Practice.

It has been estimated that Johnson earns around $11m each year from endorsements.

Johnson also has a partnership with LA Golf, a brand that makes golf shafts and shot to prominence with Bryson DeChambeau using them.

In June 2021 it was also announced that Johnson would be teaming up with Wayne Gretzky – the father of his fiancee Paulina Gretzky – former NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and billionaire Joe Tsai as co-owners of the National Lacrosse League’s new franchise in Las Vegas.

