We take a look at how much the four-time Major winning American is worth at the moment.

What Is Brooks Koepka’s Net Worth?

Brooks Koepka is one of the most successful golfers in the world and has been for a number of years now.

He has won four Majors in his career and a total of 15 professional titles so far.

He has had eight PGA Tour titles along with one European Tour title and four Challenge Tour titles.

In terms of career earnings on the PGA Tour, Koepka currently sits 26th with $36m. He is ahead of Patrick Reed and chasing down Luke Donald.

It has been reported that Koepka’s net worth is said to be around $18m at the moment.

We are yet to confirm exactly how much Koepka makes from appearance fees but it has been reported that one equipment brand offered him between $50,000 to $100,000 just to use his name and likeness in advertisements for one week, but his team turned it down.

Regardless Brooks has been a big player for a few years and has endorsements that reflect that.

According to his website Brooks has sponsorship partnerships with Infor, Rolex, Netjets, and two of his most high-profile brands are Nike and Michelob Ultra.

Koepka has been signed with Nike since 2016 and back then he was down to play equipment and apparel. Obviously Nike soon stopped making golf clubs but the partnership still continues from a clothes, shoes and accessories perspective. We are not sure how much this contract is currently worth.

His other big sponsor is Michelob Ultra and the partnership became prominent in 2021 after the beef with Bryson DeChambeau.

Reportedly after fans were chanting Brooks’ name at Bryson, they were getting escorted off the golf course at The Memorial Tournament. This led to the video below…

Also as the bag picture above shows, according to his website Brooks is an owner of Havsies, a brand that makes gourmet popcorn in the United States. This looks to be a very new relationship as the sponsor decals on his bag only started showing up around the 2021 Masters.

However, interestingly he chooses not to have an equipment contract. Unlike players like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, Brooks decides to play as a free agent so he can pick and choose his clubs.

As a result he has a mix-and-match setup including brands like Titleist, TaylorMade, Srixon, Scotty Cameron and Nike.

On a Golf.com piece they went into the details on how much he could be missing out on.

“It’s probably a stupid number for a four-time major winner — somewhere in the $3 to $7 million range per year without the hat,” one of the marketers said. “That’s based on just his playing resume. Would he get that? Maybe not. But he’d probably get somewhere in the $3 to $4 million range. And if he were like Tiger and could sell his golf bag to, say, [Monster Energy], that’s a couple million just for the bag.”

It has also been reported that Brooks and his team are asking for a lot of money to sign with one brand so this could also be a factor as to why he is a free agent right now. Another factor could be the free time that being a free agent allows him.

Given his success with his current setup though, that could be the most influential reason.

