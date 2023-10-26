‘Five Majors In And I’m Still Not The Guy’ - Brooks Koepka On Being Underrated
The American captured his fifth Major title at the PGA Championship in May but still feels he deserves more respect
Brooks Koepka believes he still doesn't get the respect he deserves despite becoming a five-time Major champion this year.
Koepka fell agonisingly short at the Masters in April, finishing runner-up to Jon Rahm having held the 36-hole lead, but bounced back in emphatic fashion to win the PGA Championship at Oak Hill by two shots.
His third PGA Championship title saw him claim his fifth Major championship, seeing him surpass the tally of Rory McIlroy and now only behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in terms of active players.
Despite his superb Major tally, which arguably makes him the best player of his generation, the American still believes he is left short-changed by people who follow the sport.
“I was never the guy at college and I’m not the guy out here," the 33-year-old said, speaking exclusively to Golf Monthly. "Five Majors in and I’m still not the guy. If other people had done what I’ve done, then everybody would anoint them.”
Prior to his resurgent year, Koepka endured a difficult 18 months as he battled a severe knee injury that eventually required surgery. In 2022, he went on to miss the cut at the Masters and the Open Championship, with his best performance a 55th-place finish at the US Open.
While many wrote Koepka off after his departure for LIV Golf in June of that year, the American proved the doubters wrong in style and credits his mentality for helping him return to his best.
“Honestly, I’m just built a little bit different," he says.
"It’s just being mentally better. Look at Tiger [Woods], he was just mentally better than everybody else. If you know you can mentally beat everybody, and have more discipline, that plays a huge part. I know I will mentally outlast everybody, especially when it’s very difficult.
"I’ll keep striking the ball consistently out of the middle, put it where I want it and then kind of wait my turn – and when that comes I’ll step on the gas.
“It’s all mental, there’s nothing physical that you can do. I enjoy the bigger stage, I enjoy the bigger crowds and the louder people get, the more I enjoy it and it’s easier for me.
"Everything else is kind of a practice session for those Majors. It’s not a front, it’s the whole reason that you tee it up, right? To be in contention with nine to play, within three on the back nine. I love competition and I love just trying to beat everybody."
Whilst many have suggested that Koepka's move to LIV Golf has freed him up to rediscover his best form, the American stresses that not much has changed. He may have recently become a father for the first time but his drive and routine remain as incessant and formulaic as ever.
“I’m still the same person as I was back then. Everyone has this big perception that I’m very serious, but behind closed doors, Pete Cowen gives me more crap than anybody,” says Koepka.
“He’s always on top of me. Nothing’s ever good enough and he’s always dogging me, which I like. We all have a good time and get a good laugh out of each other. Everybody knows what I expect and I know what they expect of me and it’s very simple. We’re all very close and it feels like a family.
“I wouldn’t change anything as it’s working. I feel like I’m very close to where my peak is and everybody understands what the goal is and where the target is. We don’t have to move the goalposts a lot. I expect high standards of myself. I feel like I don’t work hard enough, but I probably work harder than 99.9 per cent of the guys out here.
"It’s all fun to me and, once the gun goes off, then it’s up to me if I can figure it out and win."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Ryder Cup Star On To Third Caddie Of The Season With PGA Tour In Mind
Robert MacIntyre has moved on to his third different caddie of the season as he starts to prepare for a prospective move to the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adidas Women's Ultimate 365 Tour WIND.RDY Fleece Hooded Jacket Review
Carly Frost takes this winter hooded jacket offering from adidas for a spin...
By Carly Frost Published
-
'A Lot Of People Are Very Afraid Of The Truth' - Brooks Koepka On Masters 'Choke'
The American was in prime position to claim the Green Jacket at Augusta National, but fell away in the final round
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Pinched My Caddie And I Go, ‘Dude, Is This A Dream?’'
Michael Block’s performance at the PGA Championship was one of the stories of the sporting year...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘I’d Love To Do It’ - Dustin Johnson Keen On US Ryder Cup Captaincy
A perhaps unexpected name has thrown his hat into the ring to captain Team USA in a future edition of the Ryder Cup
By Mark Townsend Published