Trying To Fix A Slice? Stick To The Basics

In order to correct a fault in your swing, it’s vital you understand what’s causing it. For example, if you’re struggling with slicing the ball, but then out of nowhere hit a huge pull, it’s clearly coming from the same place.

The natural tendency when you repeatedly look up to see your ball sailing right of target is to aim further and further left, but this will only aggravate the problem. That’s because you’ll force the club to travel on an even greater out-to-in path in order to shape the ball towards the target.

And if you happen to release the club well the outcome will be a disastrous left shot. Luckily, the fix is often simpler than you think.

It sounds counterintuitive, but if you want to work towards getting back to somewhere close to neutral, you must commit to squaring up your body – this will feel like you’re aiming miles right initially. To do this, place a couple of alignment sticks down as illustrated below to ensure you don’t fall back into old habits.

From there, rotate your body to the top of the backswing and try to attack the ball from inside the target line. When you’re practising, setting up a couple of tees in front and slightly to the right of the ball can act as a nice visual gate that you want to feel the club is passing through after impact.

Now that the threat of the pull has been minimised, don’t be afraid to release the club and who knows, you may even find yourself hitting the odd draw.

It’ll definitely feel strange at first and will take some time to groove but stick with it as you’ll never stop slicing if you don’t. Once you get the hang of it, not only will you be hitting more fairways, but you’ll find yourself gaining distance thanks to the more efficient club delivery and powerful shot shape.

And with shorter approaches, you’ll hit more greens and make more birdies, and we all want that, don’t we?

