We take a look at who coaches the English professional golfer here.

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Coach?

Tommy Fleetwood over the past few years has become one of the most improved players in world golf.

In 2016 he was ranked 188th in the world and was struggling for any sort of form, but only a year later he would become the European number one and win the Race to Dubai.He has since gone on to be one of the top European players in the game.

A major reason for this is down to his swing coaches, without them Fleetwood would not have the success he is having now. Meet them all below.

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Coach?

Swing Coach – Alan Thompson

Fleetwood has been working on and off with Thompson ever since he was 13-years-old.

It was only after the 2015 Open Championship that Fleetwood would be coached full time by Thompson.

Having shot 69-76 to miss the cut the Englishman had had enough and texted his dad who suggested going to see Thompson. The rest was history.

The road back to being a European Tour winner was a long one however.

In one interview, Fleetwood said: “One of my first lessons back at Heswall we had two hours of practice and I was hitting it alright.

To the right of the range is a tee so we finished off by hitting some shots on the course. And I hit six 4-irons right into the water, they were all yips”

Related: Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie?

But after months of hard work with Thompson, Fleetwood would return to the winners circle with victory at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Since then he has won the French Open, retained his HSBC Championship title and crowned Race to Dubai champion. He has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the top European golfers in the world, peaking with his immense 2018 Ryder Cup performance.

Short Game Coach – Graham Walker & Phil Kenyon

The Englishman has also called upon putting guru Phil Kenyon and short game specialist Graham Walker.

Both coach players on the European Tour and both have also coached Major winners.

Having worked with Kenyon for many years Fleetwood developed the ‘claw grip’ because he was rotating the putter to much through his swing.

Even Kenyon himself asked Fleetwood: “Are you okay using that?”

Related: Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?