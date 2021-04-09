How well do you know the Spanish golfer?

22 Things You Didn’t Know About Jon Rahm

One of Europe’s finest players, Jon Rahm looks set to go on to Major triumphs throughout his career.

Below we take a look at 22 things you may or may not already know about him.

22 Things You Didn’t Know About Jon Rahm

1 Rahm attended Arizona State University where he collected 11 collegiate victories. This ranks second in school history behind Phil Mickelson’s 16 wins

2 He was born in a small town called Barrika, in the Basque region of Spain located in the very north of the country

3 He currently holds the record for being the number one ranked amateur in the world for the longest period of time. Overall he held that distinction for 60 weeks between 2015 and 2016

4 He became the first golfer to win the Ben Hogan award in two consecutive years. The award is given to the best player in college golf in the United States

5 In January 2017 he secured his first PGA Tour victory and first professional win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He holed a 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th

6 To help him learn English, Rahm listened to a lot of hip-hop. Two of his favourite songs were Eminem – Love The Way You Lie, and Kendrick Lamar – Swimming Pools

7 His wife is Kelley Cahill, a former javelin thrower at Arizona State University. They got married in Spain in December 2o19 and had their first child together in April 2020

8 Right now he has 12 professional wins despite only being a pro for four years

9 His best Major finish was a T3 at the 2019 US Open

10 From an early age, his father pushed him to move to the United States because he believed thats where the future of golf lay

11 After attending the 1997 Ryder Cup, his parents Edorta and Angela, took up golf. Jon then followed in their footsteps

12 Despite not knowing English very well, Rahm managed to secure a 3.6 GPA in his first semester at Arizona State

13 Rahm is an avid supporter of Athletic Bilbao

14 He cites Sergio Garcia as his hero and influence

15 Rahm developed a lot of his skill at Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid

16 In 2014 and 2015, Rahm won two Amateur Spanish National titles

17 He is a member of Whisper Rock Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona

18 He is the fastest Spanish player in history to win five European Tour titles

19 In July 2020, he became the second Spanish man to become World Number One after Seve Ballesteros

20 He has won over $22m on the PGA Tour

21 Rahm has two holes in one in two days at the 2020 Masters. One of which came at the 16th hole in which he skipped the ball over the water.

22 He signed with Callaway in 2021 to use a full bag of Callaway clubs. He wears Callaway-owned Travis Mathew apparel and Cuater shoes