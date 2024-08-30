Every European Tour Order Of Merit Winner Since 1937

The European Tour's Order of Merit winner claims the Harry Vardon Trophy - a prize which was first handed out in 1937

Rory McIlroy poses with the Harry Vardon trophy in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Golfers who ply their trade on the European Tour - or DP World Tour as it is currently known - compete every season to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.

The prize - initially including the word 'Memorial' in its title - was first introduced in 1937 after six-time Open Championship winner and 1900 US Open champion Harry Vardon died.

Between 1937 and 1979, it was claimed by the Order of Merit champion based on a points system before switching to the highest amount of prize money earned between 1980 and 2012. From 2013 onwards, it reverted back to points.

Since 2009, the Harry Vardon trophy has predominantly been presented to the winner of the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai - with the season-long competition temporarily being titled the DP World Tour Rankings in 2022.

Colin Montgomerie has the most titles with eight, secured in the span of 12 years, and he is two ahead of Seve Ballesteros who claimed all of his between 1976 and 1991.

Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning Race To Dubai winner Rory McIlroy has five total Harry Vardon Trophy triumphs ahead of England's Peter Oosterhuis, who has four. McIlroy is the favorite to add number six in 2024, however, and has publicly revealed his desire to reach nine crowns one day.

Four players - Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Hunt, and Bobby Locke - each have four titles while 12 others, including Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, and Berhard Langer, won two.

Below is every single winner of the Harry Vardon Trophy, dating all the way back to the first champion in 1937.

Every Race To Dubai Winner Since 1937

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearWinnerPoints/Prize Money
1937Charles WhitcombeN/A
1938Henry CottonN/A
1939Reg WhitcombeN/A
1940-1945No AwardNo Award
1946Bobby LockeN/A
1947Norman Von NidaN/A
1948Charlie WardN/A
1949Charlie WardN/A
1950Bobby LockeN/A
1951John PantonN/A
1952Harry WeetmanN/A
1953Flory Van DonckN/A
1954Bobby LockeN/A
1955Dai ReesN/A
1956Harry WeetmanN/A
1957Eric BrownN/A
1958Bernard HuntN/A
1959Dai ReesN/A
1960Bernard HuntN/A
1961Christy O'Connor SrN/A
1962Christy O'Connor SrN/A
1963Neil Coles674 points
1964Peter Alliss1,940 points
1965Bernard Hunt969 points
1966Peter Alliss893 points
1967Malcolm GregsonN/A
1968Brian Huggett919 points
1969Bernard Gallacher910 points
1970Neil Coles779 points
1971Peter Oosterhuis1,293 points
1972Peter Oosterhuis1,751 points
1973Peter Oosterhuis3,440 points
1974Peter Oosterhuis2,965 points
1975Dale Hayes17,488 points
1976Seve Ballesteros21,495 points
1977Seve Ballesteros28,699 points
1978Seve Ballesteros47,178 points
1979Sandy Lyle39,808 points
1980Sandy Lyle£43,346
1981Bernhard Langer£81,036
1982Greg Norman£66,406
1983Nick Faldo£119,416
1984Bernhard Langer£139,344
1985Sandy Lyle£162,553
1986Seve Ballesteros£242,209
1987Ian Woosnam£253,717
1988Seve Ballesteros£451,560
1989Ronan Rafferty£400,311
1990Ian Woosnam£574,166
1991Seve Ballesteros£545,354
1992Nick Faldo£708,522
1993Colin Montgomerie£613,683
1994Colin Montgomerie£762,720
1995Colin Montgomerie£835,051
1996Colin Montgomerie£875,146
1997Colin Montgomerie£798,948
1998Colin Montgomerie£993,077
1999Colin Montgomerie€1,822,880
2000Lee Westwood€3,125,147
2001Retief Goosen€2,862,806
2002Retief Goosen€2,360,128
2003Ernie Els€2,975,374
2004Ernie Els€4,061,905
2005Colin Montgomerie€2,794,223
2006Pádraig Harrington€2,489,337
2007Justin Rose€2,944,945
2008Robert Karlsson€2,732,748
2009Lee Westwood€4,237,762
2010Martin Kaymer€4,461,011
2011Luke Donald€5,323,400
2012Rory McIlroy€5,519,118
2013Henrik Stenson4,103,796 points
2014Rory McIlroy7,149,503 points
2015Rory McIlroy4,727,253 points
2016Henrik Stenson5,289,506 points
2017Tommy Fleetwood5,386,955 points
2018Francesco Molinari6,041,521 points
2019Jon Rahm5,898 points
2020Lee Westwood3,128 points
2021Collin Morikawa5,856 points
2022Rory McIlroy4,754 points
2023Rory McIlroy5,296 points

Most European Tour Order Of Merit Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
WinsPlayer
8Colin Montgomerie
6Seve Ballesteros
5Rory McIlroy
4Peter Oosterhuis
3Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Hunt, Bobby Locke
2Henrik Stenson, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Neil Coles, Peter Alliss, Christy O'Connor Sr, Dai Rees, Harry Weetman, Charlie Ward
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸