Every European Tour Order Of Merit Winner Since 1937

Golfers who ply their trade on the European Tour - or DP World Tour as it is currently known - compete every season to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.

The prize - initially including the word 'Memorial' in its title - was first introduced in 1937 after six-time Open Championship winner and 1900 US Open champion Harry Vardon died.

Between 1937 and 1979, it was claimed by the Order of Merit champion based on a points system before switching to the highest amount of prize money earned between 1980 and 2012. From 2013 onwards, it reverted back to points.

Since 2009, the Harry Vardon trophy has predominantly been presented to the winner of the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai - with the season-long competition temporarily being titled the DP World Tour Rankings in 2022.

Colin Montgomerie has the most titles with eight, secured in the span of 12 years, and he is two ahead of Seve Ballesteros who claimed all of his between 1976 and 1991.

Reigning Race To Dubai winner Rory McIlroy has five total Harry Vardon Trophy triumphs ahead of England's Peter Oosterhuis, who has four. McIlroy is the favorite to add number six in 2024, however, and has publicly revealed his desire to reach nine crowns one day.

Four players - Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Hunt, and Bobby Locke - each have four titles while 12 others, including Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, and Berhard Langer, won two.

Below is every single winner of the Harry Vardon Trophy, dating all the way back to the first champion in 1937.

Every Race To Dubai Winner Since 1937

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Points/Prize Money 1937 Charles Whitcombe N/A 1938 Henry Cotton N/A 1939 Reg Whitcombe N/A 1940-1945 No Award No Award 1946 Bobby Locke N/A 1947 Norman Von Nida N/A 1948 Charlie Ward N/A 1949 Charlie Ward N/A 1950 Bobby Locke N/A 1951 John Panton N/A 1952 Harry Weetman N/A 1953 Flory Van Donck N/A 1954 Bobby Locke N/A 1955 Dai Rees N/A 1956 Harry Weetman N/A 1957 Eric Brown N/A 1958 Bernard Hunt N/A 1959 Dai Rees N/A 1960 Bernard Hunt N/A 1961 Christy O'Connor Sr N/A 1962 Christy O'Connor Sr N/A 1963 Neil Coles 674 points 1964 Peter Alliss 1,940 points 1965 Bernard Hunt 969 points 1966 Peter Alliss 893 points 1967 Malcolm Gregson N/A 1968 Brian Huggett 919 points 1969 Bernard Gallacher 910 points 1970 Neil Coles 779 points 1971 Peter Oosterhuis 1,293 points 1972 Peter Oosterhuis 1,751 points 1973 Peter Oosterhuis 3,440 points 1974 Peter Oosterhuis 2,965 points 1975 Dale Hayes 17,488 points 1976 Seve Ballesteros 21,495 points 1977 Seve Ballesteros 28,699 points 1978 Seve Ballesteros 47,178 points 1979 Sandy Lyle 39,808 points 1980 Sandy Lyle £43,346 1981 Bernhard Langer £81,036 1982 Greg Norman £66,406 1983 Nick Faldo £119,416 1984 Bernhard Langer £139,344 1985 Sandy Lyle £162,553 1986 Seve Ballesteros £242,209 1987 Ian Woosnam £253,717 1988 Seve Ballesteros £451,560 1989 Ronan Rafferty £400,311 1990 Ian Woosnam £574,166 1991 Seve Ballesteros £545,354 1992 Nick Faldo £708,522 1993 Colin Montgomerie £613,683 1994 Colin Montgomerie £762,720 1995 Colin Montgomerie £835,051 1996 Colin Montgomerie £875,146 1997 Colin Montgomerie £798,948 1998 Colin Montgomerie £993,077 1999 Colin Montgomerie €1,822,880 2000 Lee Westwood €3,125,147 2001 Retief Goosen €2,862,806 2002 Retief Goosen €2,360,128 2003 Ernie Els €2,975,374 2004 Ernie Els €4,061,905 2005 Colin Montgomerie €2,794,223 2006 Pádraig Harrington €2,489,337 2007 Justin Rose €2,944,945 2008 Robert Karlsson €2,732,748 2009 Lee Westwood €4,237,762 2010 Martin Kaymer €4,461,011 2011 Luke Donald €5,323,400 2012 Rory McIlroy €5,519,118 2013 Henrik Stenson 4,103,796 points 2014 Rory McIlroy 7,149,503 points 2015 Rory McIlroy 4,727,253 points 2016 Henrik Stenson 5,289,506 points 2017 Tommy Fleetwood 5,386,955 points 2018 Francesco Molinari 6,041,521 points 2019 Jon Rahm 5,898 points 2020 Lee Westwood 3,128 points 2021 Collin Morikawa 5,856 points 2022 Rory McIlroy 4,754 points 2023 Rory McIlroy 5,296 points

