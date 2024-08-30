Every European Tour Order Of Merit Winner Since 1937
The European Tour's Order of Merit winner claims the Harry Vardon Trophy - a prize which was first handed out in 1937
Golfers who ply their trade on the European Tour - or DP World Tour as it is currently known - compete every season to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.
The prize - initially including the word 'Memorial' in its title - was first introduced in 1937 after six-time Open Championship winner and 1900 US Open champion Harry Vardon died.
Between 1937 and 1979, it was claimed by the Order of Merit champion based on a points system before switching to the highest amount of prize money earned between 1980 and 2012. From 2013 onwards, it reverted back to points.
Since 2009, the Harry Vardon trophy has predominantly been presented to the winner of the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai - with the season-long competition temporarily being titled the DP World Tour Rankings in 2022.
Colin Montgomerie has the most titles with eight, secured in the span of 12 years, and he is two ahead of Seve Ballesteros who claimed all of his between 1976 and 1991.
Reigning Race To Dubai winner Rory McIlroy has five total Harry Vardon Trophy triumphs ahead of England's Peter Oosterhuis, who has four. McIlroy is the favorite to add number six in 2024, however, and has publicly revealed his desire to reach nine crowns one day.
Four players - Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Hunt, and Bobby Locke - each have four titles while 12 others, including Nick Faldo, Ernie Els, and Berhard Langer, won two.
Below is every single winner of the Harry Vardon Trophy, dating all the way back to the first champion in 1937.
Every Race To Dubai Winner Since 1937
|Year
|Winner
|Points/Prize Money
|1937
|Charles Whitcombe
|N/A
|1938
|Henry Cotton
|N/A
|1939
|Reg Whitcombe
|N/A
|1940-1945
|No Award
|No Award
|1946
|Bobby Locke
|N/A
|1947
|Norman Von Nida
|N/A
|1948
|Charlie Ward
|N/A
|1949
|Charlie Ward
|N/A
|1950
|Bobby Locke
|N/A
|1951
|John Panton
|N/A
|1952
|Harry Weetman
|N/A
|1953
|Flory Van Donck
|N/A
|1954
|Bobby Locke
|N/A
|1955
|Dai Rees
|N/A
|1956
|Harry Weetman
|N/A
|1957
|Eric Brown
|N/A
|1958
|Bernard Hunt
|N/A
|1959
|Dai Rees
|N/A
|1960
|Bernard Hunt
|N/A
|1961
|Christy O'Connor Sr
|N/A
|1962
|Christy O'Connor Sr
|N/A
|1963
|Neil Coles
|674 points
|1964
|Peter Alliss
|1,940 points
|1965
|Bernard Hunt
|969 points
|1966
|Peter Alliss
|893 points
|1967
|Malcolm Gregson
|N/A
|1968
|Brian Huggett
|919 points
|1969
|Bernard Gallacher
|910 points
|1970
|Neil Coles
|779 points
|1971
|Peter Oosterhuis
|1,293 points
|1972
|Peter Oosterhuis
|1,751 points
|1973
|Peter Oosterhuis
|3,440 points
|1974
|Peter Oosterhuis
|2,965 points
|1975
|Dale Hayes
|17,488 points
|1976
|Seve Ballesteros
|21,495 points
|1977
|Seve Ballesteros
|28,699 points
|1978
|Seve Ballesteros
|47,178 points
|1979
|Sandy Lyle
|39,808 points
|1980
|Sandy Lyle
|£43,346
|1981
|Bernhard Langer
|£81,036
|1982
|Greg Norman
|£66,406
|1983
|Nick Faldo
|£119,416
|1984
|Bernhard Langer
|£139,344
|1985
|Sandy Lyle
|£162,553
|1986
|Seve Ballesteros
|£242,209
|1987
|Ian Woosnam
|£253,717
|1988
|Seve Ballesteros
|£451,560
|1989
|Ronan Rafferty
|£400,311
|1990
|Ian Woosnam
|£574,166
|1991
|Seve Ballesteros
|£545,354
|1992
|Nick Faldo
|£708,522
|1993
|Colin Montgomerie
|£613,683
|1994
|Colin Montgomerie
|£762,720
|1995
|Colin Montgomerie
|£835,051
|1996
|Colin Montgomerie
|£875,146
|1997
|Colin Montgomerie
|£798,948
|1998
|Colin Montgomerie
|£993,077
|1999
|Colin Montgomerie
|€1,822,880
|2000
|Lee Westwood
|€3,125,147
|2001
|Retief Goosen
|€2,862,806
|2002
|Retief Goosen
|€2,360,128
|2003
|Ernie Els
|€2,975,374
|2004
|Ernie Els
|€4,061,905
|2005
|Colin Montgomerie
|€2,794,223
|2006
|Pádraig Harrington
|€2,489,337
|2007
|Justin Rose
|€2,944,945
|2008
|Robert Karlsson
|€2,732,748
|2009
|Lee Westwood
|€4,237,762
|2010
|Martin Kaymer
|€4,461,011
|2011
|Luke Donald
|€5,323,400
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|€5,519,118
|2013
|Henrik Stenson
|4,103,796 points
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|7,149,503 points
|2015
|Rory McIlroy
|4,727,253 points
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|5,289,506 points
|2017
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5,386,955 points
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|6,041,521 points
|2019
|Jon Rahm
|5,898 points
|2020
|Lee Westwood
|3,128 points
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|5,856 points
|2022
|Rory McIlroy
|4,754 points
|2023
|Rory McIlroy
|5,296 points
Most European Tour Order Of Merit Wins
|Wins
|Player
|8
|Colin Montgomerie
|6
|Seve Ballesteros
|5
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Peter Oosterhuis
|3
|Lee Westwood, Sandy Lyle, Bernard Hunt, Bobby Locke
|2
|Henrik Stenson, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Nick Faldo, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Neil Coles, Peter Alliss, Christy O'Connor Sr, Dai Rees, Harry Weetman, Charlie Ward
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
