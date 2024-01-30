Jon Rahm Explains Meaning Behind LIV Golf Team Name Legion XIII

Just days before the opening LIV Golf League tournament of the 2024 season, Jon Rahm’s team roster has been confirmed, with his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton, amateur star Caleb Surratt and the promoted Kieran Vincent completing his line-up.

Along with the news of the three signings, it was also announced that, as had been widely reported in recent weeks, Rahm's new team would be named Legion XIII.

Now, the Spaniard, who leads the 13th team on the circuit for the first time at LIV Golf Mayakoba, has detailed what inspired the choice, with the quality of loyalty at the forefront.

He explained: “I wanted to go down the warrior spirit mythology side for the team's name. The term loyalty is very important for me - I think it embodies the warrior spirit through its decisiveness and ready-for-battle mindset. During the Roman Empire, there was the iconic Legion XIII Gemina in Caesar’s army. They believed in the credo of faithful loyalty.”

Rahm then outlined the significance of the XIII in the name, revealing it has a double-meaning: “The XIII portion of the name was appealing early in the process as it fit the structure of captain (X) and the three players in the lineup (III),” explained the 29-year-old. “Plus, we are the 13th team in the league.”

Rahm is a big fan of Spanish soccer team Athletic Bilbao and even performed the honorary kick-off before its game against Atletico Madrid shortly after his LIV Golf move, and he also revealed the club’s nickname helped inspire the logo chosen for Legion XIII.

The nickname of Athletic Bilbao, the soccer team Rahm supports, inspired Legion XIII's logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: “As for the logo, that was something I was also very passionate about. The soccer team I grew up following [Athletic Bilbao] is called the Lions. It’s just a fierce animal that everybody respects and fears at the same time.”

With two-time Major winner Rahm in his peak years at the helm, PGA Tour winner Hatton on board and the potential of Surratt and Vincent, there’s little doubt that the team will command plenty of both, and LIV Golf creative director Will Newell added the team name epitomises its leader.

“Our first expansion team had to offer something new for fans to get involved with," he explained. "This Legion, this collective, is all about bringing people together as a force to be reckoned with. Jon’s no-nonsense attitude fuels Legion XIII – all-heart, no half-measures and never afraid to be exactly who you are.”

With the team line-up and its name now set in stone, thoughts will turn towards getting Legion XIII off to strong start, with the first round of the season opener coming on 2 February at El Camaleon Golf Club.