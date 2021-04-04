15 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Do you know these facts about four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka?

Brooks Koepka has fast become one of the best players in the world of late thanks to his four Major wins, twice at the US Open and twice at the USPGA Championship. The only two Major’s he is missing from the resume are The Masters and Open Championship.

Take a look at these 15 facts you didn’t know about him.

1 Koepka was the first golfer to ever win back-to-back Majors at the same time, by defending the US Open and also the USPGA Championship.

2 Only two active golfers have more Major wins – Phil Mickelson (5) and Tiger Woods (15)

3 His CJ Cup victory in October 2018 was his 12th professional victory and lifted him to World Number One

4 Koepka is only the 5th player in the history of golf to win the US Open and USPGA Championship in the same year. The others were Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

5 He is the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.

6 Koepka started playing golf when he was 10 years old following a car crash that left him with facial injuries and meant he was banned from playing contact sports.

7 His fiancee, who is often seen celebrating with him after victories, is actress Jena Sims who has been in films alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and Michael Douglas. She also runs an award-winning non-profit organisation called Pageant of Hope.

8 Brooks has a brother called Chase who is also a touring professional. Chase has played on the European and Challenge Tours and now competes on the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.

9 Koepka’s great-uncle Dick Groat played shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, won two World Series and was the 1960 National League MVP.

10 Koepka was Rookie of the Year on the European in 2014 and on the PGA Tour in 2015 – he won the Phoenix Open that year and finished 10th in the Open Championship.

11 In 2018, the American became the first person to successfully defend the US Open since Curtis Strange in 1989.

12 Koepka shot 75 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, five over par, the last person to shot 5 over or more in the US Open and win was Raymond Floyd in 1986 at… Shinnecock Hills.

13 He was the 23rd man to reach the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

14 Aside from Tiger Woods, he is the first golfer to win in his first start of a new season after winning the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

15 His favourite sports teams are Manchester United, the LA Lakers and Green Bay Packers.

