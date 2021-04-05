Northern Irishman Ricky Elliott is Brooks Koepka's current caddie and has been for several years now

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?

Who carries American Brooks Koepka’s bag? We take a look below.

Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Caddie?

Koepka’s bagman is Ricky Elliott, who is originally from Portrush in Northern Ireland.

He grew up with 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell and is also close friends with Ian Poulter.

The caddie, who played at Royal Portrush Golf Club as a junior, was a promising youngster, winning titles such as the Ulster Boys Championship and the Ulster Youth Championship.

Elliott represented Ireland at the 1990 European Youths Championship with Michael Hoey, who has gone on to win five times on the European Tour.

He also went to college in the states at the University of Toledo in Ohio.

Related: Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Fiancée?

The Northern Irishman attempted to make it as a pro on the mini tour circuit in America before becoming a caddie.

He will surely be thankful for that choice when you consider that the money Koepka has earned over the past few years.

Elliott was on the bag for Dutchman Maarten Lafeber and 2003 Open Champion Ben Curtis before starting work with Brooks Koepka in 2013.

He was with Ben Curtis during his 2012 Texas Open win and also caddied for Matt Fitzpatrick during the 2014 Masters.

Related: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka

Elliott was on the bag for all four of Koepka’s major victories at the 2017 and 2018 US Open, and the PGA Championship wins in 2018 and 2019.

He was also with him during his 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open and 2014 Turkish Airlines Open triumphs.

Following Koepka’s second US Open victory in an interview he gave to ESPN he said of Koepka, “He’s just a real strong mental guy, he’s unflappable. When he hits a bad shot, he never gives me any grief. He gets on with it. I mean, to this day, if we hit one over the back [of the green], he’d probably just turn around to me and go, “Well, I hit that quite a bit hard.”

“Which is unusual for a good athlete or player. He takes a huge responsibility in what he’s doing out there. Makes my job very easy.”

Related: Who Is Brooks Koepka’s Coach?