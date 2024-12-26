Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Who won what on the PGA Tour and in the LIV Golf league?
Prize money in golf has been on an upwards path for a long time now, as this golf quiz shows. Then LIV Golf sent purses rocketing further upwards. Never before have golfers had so much money to compete for.
At one stage the PGA Tour had 20 members who had each won at least $10m in prize money from that Tour alone, without ever winning an actual tournament on the PGA Tour. To put this figure in context, Jack Nicklaus, he of 18 Majors, won $5,734,031 in his whole PGA Tour career.
One of these 20 did actually win the first-placed prize money at a tournament – but for finishing second. As amateur Nick Dunlap won the 2024 American Express, the prize money to the first-placed professional went to the player who came second, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
So what would a combined PGA Tour/LIV Golf prize money list for 2024 look like? Well we have drawn it up but, being mean, if you want to see it, we’re going to make you guess at it first.
We have used only the official prize money figure earned either on the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf. Thus we have excluded bonuses, such as the $25m for winning the FedEx Cup, or money some PGA Tour members won on the DP World Tour, as well as money some LIV Golfers won on other tours and in Majors.
Quiz Of The Year: How Well Do You Remember The Golf Year Of 2024?
We have 20 questions to test your recall on what went on in the golf world this year...
By Roderick Easdale Published
