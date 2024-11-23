Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 44th Ryder Cup was held from September 29 to October 1, 2023 at at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, just outside Rome. It was the second time that the Ryder Cup had been held in Continental Europe - the first had been in 1997 when a Seve Ballesteros-captained Europe had beaten Tom Kite’s Americans to retain the Cup that they had won at Oak Hill Country Club two years earlier.

The captains in 2023 were Luke Donald for the hosts and Zach Johnson for the USA. Henrik Stenson had originally been named European captain, but when he joined LIV Golf he was replaced. Each side was made up of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.

The top three in the European points list qualified, and then the top three, excluding those who had already qualified through the European list, qualified from the World Points list.

The USA used the same qualification process as in the previous Ryder Cup, with the six automatic qualifiers coming from their Ryder Cup points list. In the end, all of the USA side, including the half dozen captain’s picks, were in the top-15 in this list.

Luke Donald went to Rome with all the top 10 in the World Points list in his side. The exceptions were one golfer who came 60th in the world list and 58th on the European one, and another who finished 16th in the world one and 25th in the European version.

All of the top 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings played. This was the first time, since the rankings were introduced in 1986, that the entire top 10 had played in the same Ryder Cup.

