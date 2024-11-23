Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2023 Ryder Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
The 44th Ryder Cup was held from September 29 to October 1, 2023 at at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, just outside Rome. It was the second time that the Ryder Cup had been held in Continental Europe - the first had been in 1997 when a Seve Ballesteros-captained Europe had beaten Tom Kite’s Americans to retain the Cup that they had won at Oak Hill Country Club two years earlier.
The captains in 2023 were Luke Donald for the hosts and Zach Johnson for the USA. Henrik Stenson had originally been named European captain, but when he joined LIV Golf he was replaced. Each side was made up of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks.
The top three in the European points list qualified, and then the top three, excluding those who had already qualified through the European list, qualified from the World Points list.
The USA used the same qualification process as in the previous Ryder Cup, with the six automatic qualifiers coming from their Ryder Cup points list. In the end, all of the USA side, including the half dozen captain’s picks, were in the top-15 in this list.
Luke Donald went to Rome with all the top 10 in the World Points list in his side. The exceptions were one golfer who came 60th in the world list and 58th on the European one, and another who finished 16th in the world one and 25th in the European version.
All of the top 13 in the Official World Golf Rankings played. This was the first time, since the rankings were introduced in 1986, that the entire top 10 had played in the same Ryder Cup.
If you enjoyed this quiz, why not try your hand at some of our other ones such as:
Every Player In the 2024 Solheim Cup
The Top Ten On The DP World Career Money List
Golfers With The Most Ryder Cup Appearances
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2024 Solheim Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
This Award-Winning 5-Star Resort Is The Perfect Place To Stay If You're Playing England's Most Famous Inland Golf Courses
Golf Monthly's content director Mike Harris visits Pennyhill Park in Surrey - a luxurious place to stay if you're playing golf in the south east of England
By Mike Harris Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2024 Solheim Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1960. How many of the recipients can you name in 15 minutes?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Ryder Cup Appearances?
Can you name the 20 golfers who have played in at least eight Ryder Cups?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Europe's Leading Points Scorers In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA's opponents?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Leading Points Scorers For USA In The Ryder Cup?
Can you name the top 10 all-time points scorers for the USA?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every PGA Tour Rookie Of The Year?
This award was founded in 1990. How many of the recipients can you name in 10 minutes?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The PGA Tour Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the PGA Tour during their career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top Ten On The DP World Tour Career Money List?
Can you name those who have earned the most prize money on the European Tour?
By Roderick Easdale Published